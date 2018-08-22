If you can’t first BE them, join them…
Ever since Jay Hayes announced in late April he was becoming a Bulldog, I’ve been somewhat enchanted with the seeming one-of-a-kind circumstances surrounding the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle and Notre Dame transfer—a Georgia player one year, after playing against the Bulldogs the season before. Hayes, who is currently projected to backup Tyler Clark this season along the Bulldogs’ defensive line, opposed Georgia last season as a member of the Fighting Irish, recording seven of his 27 tackles for the year versus the Dogs.
After much deliberation, I could think of only three individuals in UGA football history who followed a similar, unusual path as Hayes, whereby they first played against Georgia just before joining the Bulldogs team. (If you can think of any other examples, please let us know, as I’m thinking there possibly could be more.)
You shouldn’t have to deliberate very long to come up with the latest example—one who played for Georgia just two seasons ago, a year after facing the Bulldogs as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide—Maurice Smith. As a backup defensive back for Alabama’s 2015 national championship team, Smith briefly appeared during the Tide’s 38-10 drubbing of the Dogs in early October, recording no tackles. Following the season, and with a year remaining of eligibility, he desired more playing time and a school which had the "Academy" for him to earn his master’s degree. At Georgia, Smith could acquire both; however, his transfer request was blocked by Alabama head coach Nick Saban—that is, until the NCAA intervened and approved the graduate transfer’s appeal. And, good thing for the approval, as Smith started all of Georgia’s 13 games in 2016 at nickel back, and was named a team co-captain as an integral part of the Bulldogs’ defensive unit.
Although his transition from school to school was not in consecutive years, next is the only individual I can think of who played against Georgia, before later playing for the Bulldogs and against his original school—Rich Robich. In high school, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker was one of the most-touted prep prospects in the state of Florida for the Class of 1994. Although not highly recruited because he hadn’t met eligibility requirements according to his high school coach, Robich signed with Ole Miss. As a true freshman for the Rebels, he totaled seven tackles, including two in a 17-14 loss to Georgia in Athens. After being placed on academic probation, Robich transferred to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College where he was a second-team NJCAA All-American in 1995. Transferring to Georgia in 1996, he was redshirted before playing a significant reserve role for the Bulldogs in 1997 and 1998. Having grown to a listed 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Robich, playing defensive end for Georgia, twice faced his former SEC school—a 21-14 win by the Bulldogs, followed by a 24-17 Georgia victory, the latter of which he tallied four tackles.
Finally, there’s the curious case of Reynolds “Tick” Tichenor who, as a 116-pound standout quarterback for Auburn in the mid-1890s, not only played against Georgia before suiting up for the Red and Black in 1897, but scored against Georgia, kicking a combined three PATs (worth two points each at the time) in the 1895 and 1896 meetings between the two schools. In a day when an individual could play for a school as a post-graduate, Tichenor attended UGA’s Law School after graduating from Auburn, whereby he became the first and only individual to have faced the Red and Black (and scored against them), before playing for them, to where he faced (and scored against) his original school—well, sort of.
Upon his arrival in Athens, but before starring on UGA’s gridiron, Tichenor was a standout second baseman for the Red and Black, who scored three runs in Georgia’s 20-2 rout of Auburn on the diamond in mid-April of 1897. That fall, he was promptly handed UGA’s starting quarterback position, which moved Georgia’s previous starting quarterback, Richard Von Gammon, to fullback. Tichenor quarterbacked the Red and Black to a 2-0 start before a 17-4 loss to Virginia. During the defeat, Gammon sustained injuries, which ultimately resulted in his death. Already having played against his old school in baseball, Tichenor was supposed to in football, as well—a sixth and the final scheduled game of the season against Auburn in Atlanta on Thanksgiving. However, Gammon’s tragic death caused the immediate cancellation of the rest of the 1897 campaign, and nearly outlawed the sport of football in Georgia for all schools receiving state funds.
Notably, Tichenor emerged 14 years later to again be associated with the Georgia-Auburn rivalry, but this time as a fill-in coach at his original school for the distinguished Mike Donahue, who had fallen sick. Given the majority of the credit for leading Auburn, an overwhelming underdog, to a 0-0 tie against Georgia in 1911, Tichenor was awarded a gold watch, the back of which was engraved, “To Tick from the 1911 football team of Auburn.” Ironically, eighteen years later while working for the Southern Football Officials Association, he officiated the 1929 Georgia-Yale game in Athens, whereupon it was the Tick who fell sick. Reportedly, Tichenor was stricken ill while officiating the dedication game of Sanford Stadium, which was said to ultimately lead to his unfortunate death several years later at age 58.