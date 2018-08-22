Ever since Jay Hayes announced in late April he was becoming a Bulldog, I’ve been somewhat enchanted with the seeming one-of-a-kind circumstances surrounding the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle and Notre Dame transfer—a Georgia player one year, after playing against the Bulldogs the season before. Hayes, who is currently projected to backup Tyler Clark this season along the Bulldogs’ defensive line, opposed Georgia last season as a member of the Fighting Irish, recording seven of his 27 tackles for the year versus the Dogs. After much deliberation, I could think of only three individuals in UGA football history who followed a similar, unusual path as Hayes, whereby they first played against Georgia just before joining the Bulldogs team. (If you can think of any other examples, please let us know, as I’m thinking there possibly could be more.)

Maurice Smith's interception return for a touchdown against Auburn in 2016.

You shouldn’t have to deliberate very long to come up with the latest example—one who played for Georgia just two seasons ago, a year after facing the Bulldogs as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide—Maurice Smith. As a backup defensive back for Alabama’s 2015 national championship team, Smith briefly appeared during the Tide’s 38-10 drubbing of the Dogs in early October, recording no tackles. Following the season, and with a year remaining of eligibility, he desired more playing time and a school which had the "Academy" for him to earn his master’s degree. At Georgia, Smith could acquire both; however, his transfer request was blocked by Alabama head coach Nick Saban—that is, until the NCAA intervened and approved the graduate transfer’s appeal. And, good thing for the approval, as Smith started all of Georgia’s 13 games in 2016 at nickel back, and was named a team co-captain as an integral part of the Bulldogs’ defensive unit.



Rich Robich during the 1997 season.

Although his transition from school to school was not in consecutive years, next is the only individual I can think of who played against Georgia, before later playing for the Bulldogs and against his original school—Rich Robich. In high school, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker was one of the most-touted prep prospects in the state of Florida for the Class of 1994. Although not highly recruited because he hadn’t met eligibility requirements according to his high school coach, Robich signed with Ole Miss. As a true freshman for the Rebels, he totaled seven tackles, including two in a 17-14 loss to Georgia in Athens. After being placed on academic probation, Robich transferred to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College where he was a second-team NJCAA All-American in 1995. Transferring to Georgia in 1996, he was redshirted before playing a significant reserve role for the Bulldogs in 1997 and 1998. Having grown to a listed 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Robich, playing defensive end for Georgia, twice faced his former SEC school—a 21-14 win by the Bulldogs, followed by a 24-17 Georgia victory, the latter of which he tallied four tackles.

Reynolds "Tick" Tichenor pictured with the 1897 UGA football team.