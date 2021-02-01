UGASports - Hustle Inc. 7-on-7 notes: A new five-star in Georgia?

Tony Ballard and Hustle Inc. are set for season seven in 2021, and this team could be the beat team yet. Hustle Inc. held their first practice of the new year over the weekend, and Rivals was on hand for the 18u workout. All the players come from the state of Georgia, and many are among the best in their class. Here are some quick hits from the practice.

A NEW FIVE-STAR?

Of course Gunner Stockton was the talk of the day coming off, to some, a surprising commitment to Georgia last week, but for the talented quarterback, it was all about business Saturday. He is truly one of the elite players in this class, and he continues to show that. He is strong fundamentally, he has the big arm, he is more athletic than some think, and he is a player others want to play with. His stock continues to rise.

TIGHT END POSITION LOADED IN GEORGIA

Oscar Delp is the no. 177-ranked player in the country, but he will be higher — much higher — when the 2022 rankings are updated again. The state of Georgia is loaded at the tight end positions. Jake Johnson is a top 100 player. Holden Staes is a four-star committed to Penn State. Jack Nickel is a three-star committed to Notre Dame. Tyrus Washington is a three-star with around 20 offers. The position is loaded, and Delp is making his case to be among the best, not only in Georgia, but in the country. He is one of the most sought-after tight ends, and he again, over the weekend showed why with his size, agility, route running, and athleticism. Some schools to watch early are Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Will Hardy flashed all afternoon. He showed great body control, strong hands and was good in and out of his routes. He is most comfortable at wide receiver, and has an offer to play that position at Southern Miss , but he is an athlete and Virginia offered him as a safety. Hardy will be a name you hear more about this spring.

Will Hardy was very consistent today at the Hustle Inc 7v7 workout. Went about his business, made his share of plays, and kept catching my attention.



Has DB, WR and ATH offers already. A name you will hear a lot more about and he will be ranked soon.https://t.co/rHGeW0lKFo pic.twitter.com/K09bF3vqEl — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) January 31, 2021

LOADED WITH 2023 DEFENSIVE BACKS

Caleb Downs (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

With everyone wearing masks, there may have been a few others out there that were not identified, but this team is loaded in the secondary, and some of the best are only sophomores. Michael Daugherty, Caleb Downs and Kayin Lee are three you must know. Daugherty and Downs are likely safeties on the next level, and Lee projects at cornerback. All are on track to be high profile prospects in the Peach State that have long, impressive offer lists. Daugherty not long ago named his top 10 schools, and Downs and Lee are still evaluating their options. Each is very smart, and advanced technically, and they play with confidence and believe they are the best at what they do.

MORRISSETTE HAS STICKY HANDS

Throw it and he will catch it. De'Nylon Morrissette was arguably the most consistent wide receiver on this day. And that is nothing new. He finished with over 800 yards in nine games in 2020, so to put up those kind of stats as a receiver, you have to catch the ball first. He is a strong route-runner too, and he was giving his quarterback a good window to throw to. Schools like Alabama, Georgia and Georgia Tech are in pursuit.

HARDAWAY'S INTRIGUING

We saw JQ Hardaway play in the fall, and he was playing wide receiver and defensive back. Some that have coached him and coached against him think he could be a Power 5 talent on the offensive side too, but his home is expected to be in the defensive secondary. On Saturday, he stood out immediately because of his size. He is so long. He is pushing 6-feet, 3-inches tall, his arms are super long, and that really helps him in coverage. He has very good range, and it will be interesting to see how he develops on the next level. Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia offered in January. Schools like Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and USC have also offered.

DUBINION'S NOT JUST A RUNNING BACK

Rashod Dubinion is ranked as an all-purpose running back, and rightfully so, but he is a versatile athlete who can flex out and hurt defenses in more ways than running the ball. He worked at wide receiver in this practice, and flashed his ball skills, the ability to adjust to the ball, and to make plays in traffic. He was one in the spotlight too, because he had just announced his commitment date of February 13. Schools like Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss are in the mix.

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTAN BUZZ

Mel Tucker and Michigan State are very active in the state of Georgia, and the Spartans have offered a long list of players in the 2022 class. Two defensive backs on Hustle Inc. look to be major targets, and there was some chatter around the practice field about Mumu Bin-Wahad and Malik Spencer. Bin-Wahad was at one time committed to Cincinnati, and he is exploring his options now, but he said he is highly interested in the Spartans. Michigan State looks to be the team to beat for Spencer.

QUARTERBACK POSITION IS DEEP

AJ Swann (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)