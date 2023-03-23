“I’m still the same person, I’m still eating off the floor,” Bullard said. “Like Coach Smart preaches, there’s no entitlement, no one is entitled to anything. It’s still the same mindset I had last year: stay hungry or you’re going to get complacent. That’s just not in my DNA. I’m going to keep eating and stay hungry.”

When asked how he stays hungry after back-to-back national championships, the Milledgeville native says he’s gnawing on the same steak bone.

Junior defensive back Javon Bullard is already gobbling up everything Smart’s had to say on the subject.

No, he’s talking about motivation. More specifically, he wants to know that his team is willing to make the proper kind of sacrifice, the kind it’s going to take for the Bulldogs to give themselves a shot at winning an unprecedented third straight national crown.

When Kirby Smart demands his players need to be “eating off the floor,” he’s not talking about new culinary habits being implemented by the Bulldogs’ nutrition staff.

At Georgia, complacency is actually a four-letter word. It’s not tolerated, it’s not even spoken about around the team’s football complex.

Fellow defensive back Kamari Lassiter knows better than to get that way.

“I think we're motivated by just, you know, not getting complacent and letting yourself get stagnant,” Lassiter said. “If we become stagnant, then people will catch up to us. Then, if people catch up to you, you're gonna get beat. Not wanting to lose is what drives us at Georgia. We want to win every game we play; we don’t want to lose. We want to be winners, and that’s what is going to continue to push us.”

That’s where eating off the floor comes in. Smart teased a few players on Tuesday saying they didn't have the look like they wanted to eat off the floor, i.e. they weren't going as hard in practice as he thought they should.

It’s a simple way of reminding players that the only way the Bulldogs got where they are today is by making sacrifices and pushing themselves in ways not many teams are willing to do.

“It’s just a mentality like you're not too big for anything, you're not too big to do the little things right, not too big to do the things that got you to where you are,” Lassiter said. “It’s all about approaching every day as I said like, it's your last day; it’s you know you are giving your best at every opportunity you have.”

For tight end Brock Bowers, it’s all about sticking to the plan.

“It (eating off the floor) means we’ve got to keep working and just stick to our root, stick to the standard,” Bowers said. “It means we can’t stray away from things that have been working.”