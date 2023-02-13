Former Georgia coach Hugh Durham doesn’t watch as much basketball as he used to.

“I get nervous, and I’ve been through all of that before,” Durham said Saturday, bringing laughter from those attending a Saturday press conference to honor the 40-year anniversary of the Bulldogs’ 1983 Final Four team.

But one thing he does know is a good coach when he sees one.

In the case of first-year head coach Mike White, Durham says the Bulldogs have the right man to get Georgia’s basketball program on a consistent and winning track.

“I had been out of coaching when he got started, but you follow people and when he came here, I thought he was really a good fit for the University of Georgia,” Durham said. “I just think he is. I’m happy he is here, and I think a lot of people are happy that he’s here.”

Durham offered his take before Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

“I think they got a heck of a chance to win (Saturday), I really do,” Durham would tell reporters.

Georgia beat Kentucky, 75-68, as Georgia improved to 15-10.

James Banks was a standout for the Bulldogs on Durham’s Final Four team.

Currently, the girls' basketball coach at Athens Academy, Banks attends Georgia’s games whenever he can.

“I’ve seen them quite a bit this year. I’ve been to practice, actually came to practice a few months ago when Dominique (Wilkins) was visiting with his son on an unofficial visit,” Banks said. “I got good vibes from it. I think he can do a good job. If he can recruit the state. But just watching them play, they play hard, they compete in practice, kind of reminiscent of what we did in practice with the level of intensity that they play with.

"Like Coach, I think he’s a good fit for the program, but I think he will do a good job.”