Hugh Durham gives his take on Mike White
Former Georgia coach Hugh Durham doesn’t watch as much basketball as he used to.
“I get nervous, and I’ve been through all of that before,” Durham said Saturday, bringing laughter from those attending a Saturday press conference to honor the 40-year anniversary of the Bulldogs’ 1983 Final Four team.
But one thing he does know is a good coach when he sees one.
In the case of first-year head coach Mike White, Durham says the Bulldogs have the right man to get Georgia’s basketball program on a consistent and winning track.
“I had been out of coaching when he got started, but you follow people and when he came here, I thought he was really a good fit for the University of Georgia,” Durham said. “I just think he is. I’m happy he is here, and I think a lot of people are happy that he’s here.”
Durham offered his take before Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
“I think they got a heck of a chance to win (Saturday), I really do,” Durham would tell reporters.
Georgia beat Kentucky, 75-68, as Georgia improved to 15-10.
James Banks was a standout for the Bulldogs on Durham’s Final Four team.
Currently, the girls' basketball coach at Athens Academy, Banks attends Georgia’s games whenever he can.
“I’ve seen them quite a bit this year. I’ve been to practice, actually came to practice a few months ago when Dominique (Wilkins) was visiting with his son on an unofficial visit,” Banks said. “I got good vibes from it. I think he can do a good job. If he can recruit the state. But just watching them play, they play hard, they compete in practice, kind of reminiscent of what we did in practice with the level of intensity that they play with.
"Like Coach, I think he’s a good fit for the program, but I think he will do a good job.”
White spoke almost reverently regarding Durham when asked about the Bulldog coaching legend following his team’s win over Kentucky.
“I had a long sit-down in the office with him a few months ago. It was really cool, just exchanging stories,” White said. “He did most of the talking (laughter), but I got a chance to ask him some questions. It was really cool. It was really a unique opportunity for me individually.”
Despite just recently meeting, Durham has followed White’s career for several years, so his opinion is not based solely on the time he’s been in Athens.
“When he was at Louisiana Tech – I didn’t know who the coach at Louisiana Tech was – but they got in the NIT and they had a chance to play the University of Georgia. They came in, and they beat the University of Georgia,” Durham said. “A year later, they get in the NIT, and they play Florida State, in Tallahassee. They beat Florida State. In a regular season game one of those years, they played Oklahoma and put 100 on the board against Oklahoma in Norman.”
The former Bulldog coach also recalled a conversation he had with some Florida fans, who were wondering who the Gators would hire after Billy Donovan left for the NBA.
Durham made another prediction that ultimately came true.
“I work out in the morning with a number of people who graduated from the University of Florida. I try to stay away from them as much as I can (joking), but every now and then we got into a discussion and they were saying, who do you think is going to get the job?” Durham said. “I said, I don’t know … I didn’t know Mike White other than when he was at Louisiana Tech. His name was being mentioned but I said don’t be surprised if this guy doesn’t get the job. Well, he got the job.”
Now that White’s in Athens, Durham looks forward to what the future holds.
“I think he’s going to do a good job,” he said.