When playing Alabama, winning – or at least breaking even – on the line of scrimmage is crucial for any team hoping to have any measure of success against the Crimson Tide.

For Georgia center Lamont Gaillard, that’s certainly going to be true.

There’s going to a number of difficult individual battles for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS), none more so than the one facing Gaillard whose job it will be to try and control Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams, who one of the nation’s absolute best.

“That's the ultimate challenge. You're playing one of the best football players in college football. He's extremely quick, extremely athletic. He uses his leverage well. He's powerful,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “They've got really good football players. We are well aware of that.”

When it comes to being the quintessential example of what SEC nose guard should look and play like, Williams fits the bill to a T.

At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more disruptive interior defensive lineman in all of college football.

The redshirt sophomore has posted some impressive numbers, including seven sacks (5.5 in his last seven games) and boasts 16 tackles for loss, second most in the SEC. For good measure, Williams also has 11 quarterback hurries.

“Well, he's certainly had an outstanding year for us, no doubt. We always knew Q was -- he always was a little undersized earlier in his career. He's gotten bigger and stronger. He's a really good athlete. He's got really good initial quickness,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He's certainly been very productive for us this year, and it's been very helpful because we went into the season thinking that was an area of concern is how we could rebuild the defensive line. Him emerging as a very, very good player has certainly contributed positively to that group and our success on defense.”

This is the challenge that faces Gaillard, along with guards Trey Hill and Solomon Kindley. It will be this trio that will bear the brunt of trying to keep Williams out of the backfield and off the back of quarterback Jake Fromm.

“He’s a really, really good player,” Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield said. “We’ll definitely have to game plan for him.”

No doubt.

Williams’ season has him in line for three of college football major post-season awards – The Bednarik and Nagurski for the best defensive player and the Outland Trophy for the best interior lineman.

“My strength is just breaking down the offense film-wise, so I can know what's going to come in the game,” Williams said. “Just game-wise, I look at the offense and formations and stuff and break down like the play before half and that's one of my strengths I have.”

Williams is impressed with what he’s seen from the Bulldog center.

“Just the way he come off the ball, the strength that he has in the run game, and just the overall smartness that he has,” Williams said. “He played, started last year in the championship game, and he blocked -- had to block Da'Ron Payne. He's a very good player, smart up front, led the offensive line, made all the calls and stuff like that.”

Smart said Gaillard will have to use his brains as well.

“Biggest thing is being fundamentally sound, have a good pad level, and being able to put ourselves in positive situations in the right plays,” Smart said. “I don't think you go out there and just stone these guys. They've got good football players. You've got to do a good job mixing things up. You've got to stay balanced, and you've got to stay consistent with it.”