NASHVILLE, Tenn. - They're known as the All Blacks.

The national rugby team of New Zealand is one of the most successful teams in all of sports. The All Blacks have remained at the forefront of the international rugby scene for over a century through scores of players, coaches, and executives.

It's no wonder then that Kirby Smart is trying to take lessons from the All Blacks as his Georgia program guns for its third straight national championship.

"We took a deep dive. We took six weeks," Smart said. "We took a title and a mantra from them and studied those things for six weeks because we don't want complacency. They've done it better than anybody else, and we use that."

That study left the Bulldogs with plenty to think about.

For one, there is the mantra "Better never rests." That slogan came from the All Blacks and is present now in the Georgia program.

It hits home with the intrinsic motivation the Bulldogs possess. As defensive back Kamari Lassiter said, it's about taking the initiative on an individual level to keep getting better.

"For me, better never rests is just taking every opportunity that I have to play this game, taking it and running with it," Lassiter said. "Every day that I step into the facility, I try and just put my best foot forward. I try and attack the day as best I can. I try to have attention to detail. I try to bring up the guys along with me because some days are good, some days are bad. You try and take the bad ones and try and make them good."

Smart put the motto to use when confronting complacency in linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

"I think they were maybe cruising. I don’t know," Smart said. "It certainly looked that way when you looked at their spring practice the previous year and the spring practice last year, and we do the same practice format and there’s three practices to look at, and it doesn’t look the same. They saw it, and there’s no greater evidence than what you see with your eyes. They responded to it."

The All Blacks have given the Bulldogs another tagline: "Sweeping the sheds."

As center Sedrick Van Pran explained, the leaders of the All Blacks take it upon themselves to clean up the team's locker room. Georgia has begun doing the same.

"It didn’t matter who you were, but primarily the leaders were the main guys that were like, 'Hey, we’re going to do this, we’re going to make sure this is tidy and we’re good,'" Van Pran said. "He kind of talked about when they stopped doing that is when they started to lose focus, and when they started to actually lose games. That stuck with me, because I feel like for us, we have to make sure we’re intentional on making sure we’re dotting the Is and crossing our Ts."

Georgia has had slogans before. "Eat off the floor" and "Nobody cares" are two popular ones from recent years.

They're all designed to help fend off complacency. Above all else, however, Smart said he keeps that out of his program by bringing in people who both love football and embrace being part of something bigger than themselves.

"Those two qualities, loving football and embracing being selfless, are not dependent on outcomes," Smart said. "We want guys that think independent of outcomes. So when you see complacency take over, it's when a team's enthusiasm and ego start worrying about outcomes. That's not what we do at Georgia. That's not what we bring into our place. That's not what we bring into the culture we want to have. We want selfless people who love football, and that's what we build around."