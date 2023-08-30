There's a massive amount of weight pressing down on the shoulders of Georgia's defensive linemen.

They have to play well on the field to uphold the lofty standards of the Bulldog defense. But it's also their responsibility to help bring the younger players along, to keep that high level of play going.

In Warren Brinson, Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse, and Tramel Walthour, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a deep group of veterans leading his defensive front.

"Those guys do that. They set an example. They’re able to carry the weight and show guys how it’s supposed to be done—they have a unique spot because they’ve been part of a lot of success," Smart said. "They carry the weight and they show those guys how to practice and what to do to get better."

Brinson and Stackhouse are entering their fourth year in the Georgia program. Logue and Walthour are entering their fifth campaign.

Each has played a great deal of football in Athens, especially over the last couple of seasons. They learned from those above them such as Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Jalen Carter, and others.

"They’ve all kind of become products of that, because none of those guys were immediate success stories upon arrival," Smart said. "They kind of had to earn it.”

Logue has embraced the mindset of waiting his turn in Athens.

"Just not wanting to be that guy who 10, 15 years down the road says, I could have been this," Logue said of what kept him patient. "I just always waited my turn. It’s getting greater for me, and I know this season is what I really need to put myself in that next position to get to the next level."

The group is embracing their roles as the voice of the defensive front. Logue said they talk about it even off the field.

Logue mentioned Georgia's first scrimmage as an opportunity where he made use of his role as a leader. He said he stepped up into the vocal role and helped the defense push through a hot and sluggish day.

Smart issued another challenge to his veterans this week. He told them they had to set the standard for what an in-season practice is like.

By all accounts, they have done just that. It's all part of the weight they bear as the veteran stalwarts of the Georgia defensive line.

"We know it's our time to shine," Brinson said. "We have to keep the ball rolling. We've had first-rounders, first-rounders, first-rounders. We have to keep that going. There's a standard we have to play to, there's a standard we have to uphold."