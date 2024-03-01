INDIANAPOLIS - You've got to be tough to make it at Georgia.

There's a reason that's a common refrain among current and former Bulldogs. The games are hard, sure, but so are the practices, workouts, team runs, and many other aspects of being involved in a championship-level program.

There's no better example of Georgia toughness than Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, a receiver who bounced back from a gruesome injury to become a solid contributor, and who is now chasing his NFL dreams at the NFL Combine.

"Once I got up to Georgia it was like, you know if you’re playing SEC football you’re playing the best of the best. You can’t be scared to compete," Rosemy-Jacksaint said.

Rosemy-Jacksaint's preparation for the NFL began back in high school. He played his prep football at St. Thomas Aquinas, a powerhouse in South Florida. Rosemy-Jacksaint said the routine and structure at St. Thomas Aquinas proved to be similar to what he experienced at Georgia.

But there was no high school comparison to the adversity a player experiences in a Kirby Smart-led program.

"He makes everything hard. Practices were super tough. He made it super tough on purpose. Those team runs were tough on purpose just to see, physically, yeah we could do the workout, but mentally," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "He has that little mic walking around so now he’s cursing you out, he’s chewing you out on the mic. You’ve got to do all this running and all that. He definitely made it tough for us mentally. In practice it was hard, so in the game, it became easy. I felt like over the years, that made us physically and mentally tough."

On his first career touchdown, a grab against Florida in 2020, Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a broken leg. He then spent over a year rehabbing and working to get himself back into game shape.

Through it all, he battled some of Georgia's top defensive backs in practice. Three of those players - Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter, and Tykee Smith - are also with Rosemy-Jacksaint at this year's NFL Combine.

"Just that mentality of going out, knowing that, yeah, off the field, after practice, before practice, that’s my boys. We play games, we play cards, stuff like that," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "But on the field, once you get in practice, I don’t know you, bro. I’ve got to beat you, you’ve got to beat me. One of us has got to win. It was definitely a lot of memories that we made on that field. During our time at Georgia, we definitely made each other better."

Rosemy-Jacksaint saved his best for last, setting career highs in receptions (34), yards (535), and touchdowns (4) during the 2023 season. A solid performance at January's Senior Bowl further helped his draft stock.

Reunited with old teammates at least briefly in Indianapolis, Rosemy-Jacksaint can look with pride at where they came from and where they are now.

"It’s just been fun, because of the fact that we played together," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "We’ve been through a lot together. Just to see us on that same stage, getting ready to go the next league, the next step in our life, it’s a humbling thing."