"Offensively we did execute at a high level which, when you have an experienced quarterback and you have experienced players, you can do that," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "I thought Coach Monken and his offensive staff had a good plan. They played well."

By the time the clock hit zero, the Bulldogs had shown full well why this offense has all the potential to be one of the best in school history.

The Bulldog starters hit on all cylinders before giving way to the backups. Even the reserves managed a touchdown drive of their own against No. 11 Oregon.

It's darn near impossible to play better than No. 3 Georgia's offense did to begin the 2022 season.

The goal every drive is to score touchdowns. Georgia did just that early and often.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game. They racked up 533 yards of offense in just three quarters, almost more than they had in any single game last season.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett had the best game of his collegiate career, completing 25-of-31 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage total registered as a career high for Bennett.

The signal caller attributed some of the success to having a full offseason under his belt as the team's starter.

"We lost several key guys, but not the core of the offense. And the guys, like Kenny said, who did leave, they left great examples," Bennett said. "Hey, I waited, right? I came, I performed whenever it was my turn, and now like, hey, you sit behind me for a year, and then next year it's going to be your turn. That's kind of the program that Coach Smart is building. It's about the program. I think we understand that."

For his part, Bennett said he felt the most pride in the team's effectiveness on third down. Georgia converted on its first nine third-down attempts in the contest and finished 9-for-10.

But the Bulldogs also featured an aggressive gameplan dialed up by offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Tempo featured prominently in the Bulldog attack, especially in the first half. The early portion of the game featured quick passes and screens to playmakers such as Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, and Kenny McIntosh.

"I think you want to get the ball to players that can make plays and make people miss, and when you start ranking the chart you say, okay, who do you have that's going to make people miss and extend plays?" Smart said. "Kenny is one of those guys, but we've got several other guys at tight end that can make people miss, receivers that can make people miss. You become hard to defend the more people you have that can touch the ball."

McIntosh had a career day in his first game without Zamir White and James Cook ahead of him. He notched five carries for 18 yards, but led the team in receiving with nine receptions for 117 yards.

"It’s real fun," McIntosh said. "I love catching the ball, not only running the ball, I love catching the ball out of the backfield. I don’t think I’ve ever had a game like that. To answer your question, it was real fun out there just to be able to run with the ball in my hands like a receiver."

Overall, Georgia had 10 players catch a pass and seven players record a rushing attempt. The depth and balance of the offense shone through, despite Smart still bemoaning the lack of depth at receiver and tight end.

So where does the Georgia offense go from here? The Bulldogs face Samford next week, before kicking off the SEC slate the week after at South Carolina. Tougher tests follow after that, especially as the season drags on and injuries mount.

But in the season opener against the Ducks, the Georgia offense showed the potential to be every bit as explosive and dominant as the Bulldogs' historic defense from a season ago.