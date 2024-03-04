How every Georgia player fared at the NFL Combine
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books.
Eleven Georgia players made their way to Indianapolis for the annual event last week. The former Bulldogs met with NFL teams and took part in on-field testing as they put their skills on display for pro scouts.
UGASports has the full list of how every former Georgia player measured and performed at the combine.
DL Zion Logue
Height: 6 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 314 pounds
Arms: 33 1/2 inches
Hands: 10 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch
Vertical jump: 29 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.92 seconds
40-yard dash: 5.14 seconds (1.82 10-yard split)
TE Brock Bowers
Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 243 pounds
Arms: 32 3/4 inches
Hands: 9 3/4 inches
Bowers did not participate in any on-field drills.
DB Javon Bullard
Height: 5 feet, 10.5 inches
Weight: 198 pounds
Arms: 30 3/4 inches
Hands: 9 inches
40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)
DB Kamari Lassiter
Height: 5 feet, 11.5 inches
Weight: 186 pounds
Arms: 30 7/8 inches
Hands: 8 7/8 inches
3-cone drill: 6.62 seconds
DB Tykee Smith
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 202 pounds
Arms: 31 5/8 inches
Hands: 9 1/4 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 0 inches
Vertical jump: 36 inches
40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds (1.58 10-yard split)
RB Daijun Edwards
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 207 pounds
Arms: 29 3/4 inches
Hands: 9 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 6 inches
WR Ladd McConkey
Height: 6 feet, 0 inches
Weight: 186 pounds
Arms: 30 1/4 inches
Hands: 8 5/8 inches
Bench press: 13 reps
Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
Vertical jump: 36 inches
40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds (1.52 10-yard split)
RB Kendall Milton
Height: 6 feet, 1.5 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
Arms: 31 3/4 inches
Hands: 9 5/8 inches
Bench press: 18 reps
20-yard shuttle: 4.38 seconds
Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Height: 6 feet, 1 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Arms: 33 inches
Hands: 10 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 11 inches
Vertical jump: 35 inches
OL Amarius Mims
Height: 6 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 340 pounds
Arms: 36 1/8 inches
Hands: 11 1/4 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
Vertical jump: 25.5 inches
40-yard dash: 5.07 seconds (1.78 10-yard split)
OL Sedrick Van Pran
Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 298 pounds
Arms: 31 3/8 inches
Hands: 9 1/2 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.82 seconds
3-cone drill: 7.46 seconds
40-yard dash: 5.20 seconds (1.77 10-yard split)