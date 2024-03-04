Advertisement
How every Georgia player fared at the NFL Combine

Jed May
Staff

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books.

Eleven Georgia players made their way to Indianapolis for the annual event last week. The former Bulldogs met with NFL teams and took part in on-field testing as they put their skills on display for pro scouts.

UGASports has the full list of how every former Georgia player measured and performed at the combine.

DL Zion Logue

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 314 pounds

Arms: 33 1/2 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch

Vertical jump: 29 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.92 seconds

40-yard dash: 5.14 seconds (1.82 10-yard split)

TE Brock Bowers

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 243 pounds

Arms: 32 3/4 inches

Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Bowers did not participate in any on-field drills.

DB Javon Bullard

Height: 5 feet, 10.5 inches

Weight: 198 pounds

Arms: 30 3/4 inches

Hands: 9 inches

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)

DB Kamari Lassiter 

Height: 5 feet, 11.5 inches

Weight: 186 pounds

Arms: 30 7/8 inches

Hands: 8 7/8 inches

3-cone drill: 6.62 seconds

DB Tykee Smith

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 202 pounds

Arms: 31 5/8 inches

Hands: 9 1/4 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 0 inches

Vertical jump: 36 inches

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds (1.58 10-yard split)

RB Daijun Edwards

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 207 pounds

Arms: 29 3/4 inches

Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 6 inches

WR Ladd McConkey

Height: 6 feet, 0 inches

Weight: 186 pounds

Arms: 30 1/4 inches

Hands: 8 5/8 inches

Bench press: 13 reps

Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

Vertical jump: 36 inches

40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds (1.52 10-yard split)

RB Kendall Milton

Height: 6 feet, 1.5 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

Arms: 31 3/4 inches

Hands: 9 5/8 inches

Bench press: 18 reps

20-yard shuttle: 4.38 seconds

Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Height: 6 feet, 1 inches

Weight: 195 pounds

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 11 inches

Vertical jump: 35 inches

OL Amarius Mims

Height: 6 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 340 pounds

Arms: 36 1/8 inches

Hands: 11 1/4 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches

Vertical jump: 25.5 inches

40-yard dash: 5.07 seconds (1.78 10-yard split)

OL Sedrick Van Pran

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 298 pounds

Arms: 31 3/8 inches

Hands: 9 1/2 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.82 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.46 seconds

40-yard dash: 5.20 seconds (1.77 10-yard split)

