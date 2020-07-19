JOHNS CREEK, Georgia - You don't expect to bump into one of the top players in South Florida in the metro-Atlanta area, but that was the case on Sunday. American Heritage safety James Williams turned up at Mt. Pisgah in Johns Creek, for the local stop of the MVP Camp.

The nation's No. 20 overall player wasn't taking part; he was there to support his god-brother, a young quarterback at American Heritage who came up to work out.



