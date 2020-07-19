How did Georgia and Miami make the final two for top target James Williams?
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia - You don't expect to bump into one of the top players in South Florida in the metro-Atlanta area, but that was the case on Sunday. American Heritage safety James Williams turned up at Mt. Pisgah in Johns Creek, for the local stop of the MVP Camp.
The nation's No. 20 overall player wasn't taking part; he was there to support his god-brother, a young quarterback at American Heritage who came up to work out.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news