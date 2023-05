Three-time SEC Coach of the Year Houston Nutt joined Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno on Georgia Players SECtion on UGASports.com to talk about the Georgia Bulldogs under Kirby Smart, the SEC in 2023, and more.

Nutt explains the challenges that SEC head coaches face today and previews many different aspects of the league. TK and Knowshon also reminisce with the former coach about some great players that he had on his teams at Arkansas.

All of that, plus TK and Knowshon react to the commitment of Dylan Raiola to Georgia and also to the 'Magnificent 7' in the ACC wanting out. Which teams would they like to see the SEC potentially scoop up?