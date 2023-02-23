Georgia’s basketball program will honor five seniors prior to Saturday game against Missouri instead of the regular season finale against Florida, a Bulldog official confirmed.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. (SEC Network).

Those being honored include fifth-year center Braelen Bridges, fifth-year guard Mardrez McBride, sixth-year forward Jailyn Ingram, along with seniors Jaxon Etter and Terry Roberts.

Etter and Roberts do have one year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s “Covid rule” but it’s unclear if they will return.

Roberts – who transferred from Bradley – currently leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 13.8 points per game, while Bridges is second on the team in rebounds with 4.7 per contest.

McBride has started 17 of the 28 games he’s played, while Ingram and Etter have been key components off the bench.

Assuming Etter and Roberts elect to leave, that would give head coach Mike White seven scholarships to use for the 2023-24 season.

Two of those are already accounted for with Greenville, S.C. guard Mari Jordan, along with four-star forward Dylan James, currently, the nation’s 103rd-ranked overall player already signed and on board. The rest will likely come via the transfer portal.