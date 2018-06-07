Hoops Notes: Sargiunas signs; Field set for Cayman Classic
Ignas Sargiunas made it official Thursday, signing his scholarship to play basketball for Georgia and head coach Tom Crean who said there’s a lot to like from the 6-foot-5 combo guard.
"As a combo guard, his versatility will help us greatly on both ends of the floor,” Crean said. “Watching him play and develop, we have seen that he has great touch as a shooter, he has excellent ball-handling skills, and he provides solid defensive work, not to mention that he plays with poise and can be a vocal leader.”
Sargiunas closes Georgia’s 2018 signing class.
He joins Amanze Ngumezi, a 6-9, 235-pound power forward from Johnson High School in Savannah, Ga., and JoJo Toppin, a 6-6, 180-pound small forward from Norcross High School and Tye Fagan, a 6-3, 170-pound combo guard from Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston.
Sargiunas comes to Athens with extensive experience as a player on the international scene, having been a major contributor to Lithuanian age-group national teams. He spent the last three years for Zalgiris II Kaunas in Lithuania’s NKL.
In 2917 Sargiunas averaged a team-high 13.0 points for Lithuania en route to a bronze medal at the 2017 U17 World Championships in Zaragoza, Spain. He scored in double digits in five of seven outings including a 15-point effort against the United States that included the likes of Wendell Carter Jr., Troy Brown Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr, Kevin Knox II, Collin Sexton and Gary Trent Jr., all set to be taken in the upcoming NBA Draft.
“His international experience will add a special dynamic to our team,” Crean said. “He has proven that he's a winner, and we're happy that he has decided to be a Bulldog."
Field set for Cayman Classic
Georgia will face Illinois State in the first round of the Cayman Islands Classic, tourney organizers announced Thursday.
The game is set for Nov. 19 at the John Gray Gym.
Illinois State went 18-15 last season and finished as the runner-up in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Redbirds return their top six scorers and 95.5 percent of their scoring from a season ago. Among the returnees are MVC Newcomer of the Year Milik Yarbrough (16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists), Second Team All-MVC honoree Phil Fayne (15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds), and Keyshawn Evans (15.2 points, 3.6 assists).
"Illinois State will be a formidable foe for us in the Cayman Islands Classic," Crean said. "Illinois State has a veteran team returning and Coach Dan Muller does a tremendous job of getting his players prepared. Facing Illinois State will be a good early season challenge for us. These types of tournaments test you both physically and mentally, and they help prepare you for the rest of your season. We're excited about the challenge and the opportunity."
Other first-round match-ups will be Akron and Clemson at noon, St. Bonaventure and Georgia State at 5 p.m., and Boise State and Creighton at 7:30 p.m.
The Georgia-Illinois State winner will face the Akron-Clemson winner at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, while the Georgia-Illinois State loser will take on the Akron-Clemson loser at noon. The championship, third-, fifth- and seventh-place games are slated for Wednesday, Nov. 21.