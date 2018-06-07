Ignas Sargiunas made it official Thursday, signing his scholarship to play basketball for Georgia and head coach Tom Crean who said there’s a lot to like from the 6-foot-5 combo guard.

"As a combo guard, his versatility will help us greatly on both ends of the floor,” Crean said. “Watching him play and develop, we have seen that he has great touch as a shooter, he has excellent ball-handling skills, and he provides solid defensive work, not to mention that he plays with poise and can be a vocal leader.”

Sargiunas closes Georgia’s 2018 signing class.

He joins Amanze Ngumezi, a 6-9, 235-pound power forward from Johnson High School in Savannah, Ga., and JoJo Toppin, a 6-6, 180-pound small forward from Norcross High School and Tye Fagan, a 6-3, 170-pound combo guard from Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston.

Sargiunas comes to Athens with extensive experience as a player on the international scene, having been a major contributor to Lithuanian age-group national teams. He spent the last three years for Zalgiris II Kaunas in Lithuania’s NKL.

In 2917 Sargiunas averaged a team-high 13.0 points for Lithuania en route to a bronze medal at the 2017 U17 World Championships in Zaragoza, Spain. He scored in double digits in five of seven outings including a 15-point effort against the United States that included the likes of Wendell Carter Jr., Troy Brown Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr, Kevin Knox II, Collin Sexton and Gary Trent Jr., all set to be taken in the upcoming NBA Draft.

“His international experience will add a special dynamic to our team,” Crean said. “He has proven that he's a winner, and we're happy that he has decided to be a Bulldog."