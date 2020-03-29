Georgia’s basketball team picked up a commitment Sunday night from Kilgore Junior College's Tyron McMillian.

JUCORecruiting.com was the first to report the news.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound McMillian averaged 10.4 points, starting 27 of his 29 games played. He averaged almost 27 minutes per game. He’ll have three years of eligibility.

McMillian becomes the first addition since post-spring signing period, joining December signees K.D. Johnson, Mikal Starks, Jonathan Ned, and Josh Taylor.

Georgia isn’t done.

Even with the addition of McMillian, the Bulldogs still have two scholarships available after the transfer of Rodney Howard, along with Anthony Edwards’ decision to leave early for the NBA Draft. There will be a third spot to fill if Rayshaun Hammonds does not return for his senior year.

Hammonds announced his decision to leave early for the NBA Draft, but isn't hiring an agent and will keep his eligibility until making a final decision. College players have until June 15 to make a final decision.