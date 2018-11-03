LEXINGTON, Ky. -- When D’Andre Swift found an opening through his offensive line, it was Deja vu.

The sophomore sprinted 83 yards to the end zone for the longest run of his two-year collegiate career, and it was reminiscent, if not quite identical, to the 64-yard run last season in the SEC Championship against Auburn.

Although the Bulldogs didn’t hoist a trophy after their 34-17 win over Kentucky, it did hoist a poster to claim an SEC East title and the circumstances were almost the same.

Highlight play. Iced the game. Winner-take-all situation.

“That’s my favorite one now,” Swift said, in reference to Saturday’s run.

Swift had a career-high night against the Wildcats at Kroger Field with 156 yards on 16 carries--with, obviously, the 83-yard run that’ll be shown on ESPN for the next 24 hours as the outlier. His counterpart, Elijah Holyfield, didn’t have too shabby of a game either with 115 yards.

The two Bulldog feature backs combined for three touchdowns, and Georgia accrued 331 rushing yards before Kentucky mercifully heard the final buzzer in the rout. It was the highest since … take a guess … Kentucky last season, a game in which the Bulldogs had 381 yards in yet another blowout win.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot of difference in their styles,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I know one’s a slasher and one’s a bruiser, but they both have really good vision, good backs, and they run hard. Best thing they can do is protect the ball with good ball security. We’ve got to do that.”

Different or not, Georgia has found a rhythm with its running backs and received production comparable to what Nick Chubb and Sony Michel did in previous seasons, at least for this game.

“We looked forward to proving a point today,” Holyfield said. "There was a lot of talk about their running offense and not enough talk about us. We took that chip on our shoulder, and we came out today and showed today why we run the ball.”

Georgia had its success in the run game despite more offensive line shuffling. Lamont Gaillard exited the game on the first drive with a hyper-extended knee and didn’t return. Freshman Trey Hill filled in due to his absence. Cade Mays left in the second half and was replaced by Kendall Baker.

Regardless, Georgia’s “plug and play” approach allows for little disruption to take place in the offensive scheme.

“They had good, open holes, they ran hard, and receivers blocked well,” Smart said. “They continue to run hard. They're confident in the group in front of them. I thought Coach (Georgia offensive coordinator Jim) Chaney had a good plan against what was really a good defense.”

As Georgia’s offense adds more versatility with a viable running option, Jake Fromm is able to smile after he completes the hand-off.

“It’s a perfect 1-2 punch,” he said. “Those guys were running tough. You can see it starting to break the will of the defense.”