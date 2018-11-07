Georgia’s history of producing great running backs wasn’t lost on Elijah Holyfield when he decided to sign with the Bulldogs almost four years ago.

The names certainly speak for themselves. Herschel Walker is typically regarded as the greatest collegiate running back of all-time, but the list of great runners in the Red and Black goes much deeper than that.

Talk about a Who’s Who.

From Garrison Hearst to Rodney Hampton, Tim Worley to Terrell Davis, Musa Smith to Knowshon Moreno; Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall; Nick Chubb and Sony Michel—well, you get the idea.

Holyfield got it, too, and he credits that history for being one of the main reasons he ultimately decided Georgia was the school for him.

“It was a very big deal to me," Holyfield said. "I've watched Georgia football for a long time and I've always loved all the Georgia backs, starting with Knowshon Moreno, watching Todd and Sony and Nick, and then playing with them as well. It had a lot to do with my decision.”

Head coach Kirby Smart certainly understands why.

Gurley is a candidate for NFL MVP, while Chubb and Michel are each having excellent rookie years.

“Yeah. I think it helps tremendously to have the guys, even the history of Robert Edwards, Garrison Hearst, Terrell Davis, I mean Herschel (Walker), just back after back after back after back,” Smart said. “Now it's probably more prominent than it's ever been, because of the stage Todd is on, and what he's been able to do, as well as Nick and Sony's exposure last year through the National Championship game.”

Holyfield and backfield mate D’Andre Swift are certainly making a name for themselves.

Despite the loss of Chubb and Michel, who finished their careers as the top-rushing combo in college football history, Holyfield and Swift have kept Georgia’s run game churning right along.

The duo enters Saturday night’s game at Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN) with 674 and 622 yards respectively. They stand a good chance of giving the Bulldogs two straight seasons of double-1,000-yards hauls for the backfield.

Smart knows if he were a recruit wanting to set himself up for a career in the NFL, Georgia would certainly be a school he’d consider.

“I think if you're a premier back in the country, you say, 'I want to go somewhere I can learn to play in a pro style, catch the ball in the backfield,” Smart said. “I also want to be able to protect, so I can increase my value. I also want to have durability, so I'm not going to be beat up when I come out of there. So there's nowhere better to go (than Georgia). These guys recognize that, and that's why Dell (McGee) has been able to recruit at a high level.”

Holyfield said that’s just the message he received from Michel and Chubb when he was considering what school to attend.

“They told me about when they first got here and the people who were in front of them—how that worked out,” Holyfield said. “They told me if I'd be willing to wait my turn, it could really be good for me. I listened and I came.”

It’s hard to argue with the success Holyfield and Swift have enjoyed.

Although he’s considered more of a bruiser, Holyfield, who has scored five touchdowns, has shown he’s faster than some initially gave him credit for. As for Swift, who continues to round into shape after battling a groin and ankle injury, he’s starting to look more like the back that rushed for over 700 yards backing up Chubb and Michel his freshman season. He currently leads the team with seven touchdowns.

“I’ve always felt those guys were good backs. They didn’t get to be in the forefront of our offense due to the two really good backs that we had last year,” Smart said. “But I saw it every day in practice, every day in spring practice. Those guys have been workhorses. They do a great job of leading our offense, protecting the football, catching the ball out of the back field, and securing the ball. I think they’ve gotten more confidence throughout the year.”