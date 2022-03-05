Hits, runs hard to come by

No. 14 Georgia learned a tough lesson Saturday afternoon against No. 19 Georgia Tech. When you have early opportunities to score, it’s best to take advantage.

Failure to do so—well, it can prove costly.

“Our approaches weren’t good. Their pitchers threw well, but we’ve got to get better. There’s no question about it,” head coach Scott Stricklin said after his Bulldogs dropped a 7-0 decision at Foley Field. “That was the message to our guys. This was Game 10, we’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve got some toughness and need to bounce back (Sunday).”

Georgia (8-2) and Georgia Tech (10-1) wrap up their weekend set at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville Sunday at 2.

Georgia had plenty of early opportunities against Yellow Jacket starter Zach Maxwell. The Bulldogs stranded eight runners over the first three innings, including the bases loaded in the second and third.

Strikeouts by Cole Tate and Garrett Spikes ended both threats for Georgia, which managed just two hits over the final seven innings.

“When you get up to the plate in that situation, you definitely want to get it done,” said Tate, who had one of Georgia’s four hits. “When you don’t, it’s definitely disappointing, but you’ve just got to get ready for your next AB.”

Starter Liam Sullivan (1-1) struggled with his control.

The sophomore lefty only made it through 2.2 innings after walking three and allowing two hits, both driving in a pair of third inning runs, for a 2-0 Tech lead.

“He was kind of just a one-pitch guy today,” Stricklin said. “If the changeup and breaking ball isn’t in the zone, it’s tough for anybody. He was having trouble throwing his breaking ball for strikes, it was nothing but fastballs. When you’ve got a fastball hitting team like that, it’s tough to get outs.”

Relievers Michael Polk and Jaden Woods made sure the score stayed right there, until the Yellow Jackets struck for two more runs in the seventh.

A lead-off homer by eight-hole hitter Tim Borden II jump started the inning, before a sacrifice fly four batters later by Andrew Jenkins gave Georgia Tech a 4-0 lead.

Georgia Tech added three more runs in the ninth to account for the final score.

