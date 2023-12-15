High Point at Georgia: Mike White not selling team short
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 6-3; Highpoint 8-3
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Daymeon Fishback); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
The way Mike White sees it, there’s no shame in setting one’s goals as high as you possibly can.
Even if you’re talking about earning a trip to the NCAAs.
“We’ve talked about it as we’ve talked with this team here in the past couple of months more than with other teams because we’ve got some older guys and some graduates who want to see if we can put ourselves in the position to make that happen,” White said ahead of Saturday’s game against High Point (5:30 p.m., SEC Network).
“It’s just a matter of daily growth,” he said. “This team has been as good as any I’ve had from a consistency standpoint, from a work ethic, approach to practice as any team that I’ve coached.”
While such talk may cause even the most optimistic Georgia basketball fan to raise an eyebrow, White believes it’s important to set your goals as high as possible.
“I don’t know where we’re going to stack up as it comes to the SEC. I feel confident that we’re going to be pretty competitive and be in a lot of games. How many of those we can win, we’ll see. That will just depend on our continued development,” White said. “That said, we’re so locked in on High Point. We’ve got a team that’s coming in here which may be the second-best offense we’ve played behind Miami."
Currently on a four-game winning streak, the Bulldogs (6-3) have more work to do.
Situated at No. 83 in this week’s KenPom Basketball ratings, the Bulldogs’ game against High Point (8-3) will be Georgia’s first since taking a break 11 days ago for final exams.
“It gave us time to refresh, recover, get back stronger,” Bulldog center Frank Anselem-Ibe said. “But it’s not like we’ve taken time off the court. We’ve been practicing almost every day since last Tuesday. So, it’s good to take time off to recover, but we’ve been going pretty hard in practice every day. We can’t wait to get back out there.”
White agreed, noting he learned a lot about his team, which played six non-conference games against high-major opponents, including wins over Wake Forest, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.
“The numbers speak for themselves. We can be very competitive defensively. I’m proud of this group and how far they’ve come from a defensive standpoint. Their buy-in, their connectivity defensively, our program has come a long way from the start of last year to now defensively,” White said. "If you want to compete in the best conference in college basketball, you had better guard somebody. We’ve got to rebound better. Offensively, our efficiency is not where we were hoping it would be at this point. That said, I do think we shoot it better than we’ve shown.”
Good news on the injury front
White said grad transfer R.J. Sunahara is ready to get back on the court after missing the first nine games due to a knee injury he suffered in Georgia’s exhibition win over Eastern Kentucky.
“Sonny (Sunahara) is available. He hasn’t played in a regular season game, so we’re excited,” White said. "He’s thrown some practices together. He’s not 100 percent yet. Physically, I think he is, but in terms of timing and conditioning, he’s probably not quite there. But we’ll see. Potentially, we could throw him in there, see how he feels and where his wind is.”
White also said that freshman Mari Jordan (undisclosed injury) is closer to getting on the court. Jordan has yet to play this year.
Also, transfer Jalen DeLoach is still dealing with an illness and is considered day-to-day.
Scouting High Point
The Panthers (8-3) entered this weekend ranked No. 9 nationally in scoring, averaging 89.1 points per game. As of Friday, High Point also was among the nation’s top 50 teams shooting the ball at all three levels – No. 26 in field goal percentage (.497), No. 31 in 3-point percentage (.387), and No. 41 in free throw percentage. For good measure, the Panthers were No. 6 in rebound margin, grabbing 13.3 rebounds per game more than their opponents.
Duke Miles’ 19.5 ppg scoring average put him at No. 35 nationally through Thursday’s games. He leads a pride of Panthers scoring at a double-digit pace which also includes Kimani Hamilton at 14.6 ppg (and a team-high 8.0 rpg), Abdoulaye Thiam at 13.1 ppg and Kezza Giffa at 12.4 ppg.
Georgia has won both previous meetings with High Point, earning a 47-point victory in the first matchup in 2010 before eking out a three-point win in 2015.
In the most recent meeting on Nov. 25, 2015, Georgia built a double-digit halftime lead and then withstood a cold-shooting second stanza en route to a 49-46 victory over the Panthers at Stegeman Coliseum.