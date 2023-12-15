The way Mike White sees it, there’s no shame in setting one’s goals as high as you possibly can.

Even if you’re talking about earning a trip to the NCAAs.

“We’ve talked about it as we’ve talked with this team here in the past couple of months more than with other teams because we’ve got some older guys and some graduates who want to see if we can put ourselves in the position to make that happen,” White said ahead of Saturday’s game against High Point (5:30 p.m., SEC Network).

“It’s just a matter of daily growth,” he said. “This team has been as good as any I’ve had from a consistency standpoint, from a work ethic, approach to practice as any team that I’ve coached.”

While such talk may cause even the most optimistic Georgia basketball fan to raise an eyebrow, White believes it’s important to set your goals as high as possible.

“I don’t know where we’re going to stack up as it comes to the SEC. I feel confident that we’re going to be pretty competitive and be in a lot of games. How many of those we can win, we’ll see. That will just depend on our continued development,” White said. “That said, we’re so locked in on High Point. We’ve got a team that’s coming in here which may be the second-best offense we’ve played behind Miami."

Currently on a four-game winning streak, the Bulldogs (6-3) have more work to do.

Situated at No. 83 in this week’s KenPom Basketball ratings, the Bulldogs’ game against High Point (8-3) will be Georgia’s first since taking a break 11 days ago for final exams.

“It gave us time to refresh, recover, get back stronger,” Bulldog center Frank Anselem-Ibe said. “But it’s not like we’ve taken time off the court. We’ve been practicing almost every day since last Tuesday. So, it’s good to take time off to recover, but we’ve been going pretty hard in practice every day. We can’t wait to get back out there.”

White agreed, noting he learned a lot about his team, which played six non-conference games against high-major opponents, including wins over Wake Forest, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.

“The numbers speak for themselves. We can be very competitive defensively. I’m proud of this group and how far they’ve come from a defensive standpoint. Their buy-in, their connectivity defensively, our program has come a long way from the start of last year to now defensively,” White said. "If you want to compete in the best conference in college basketball, you had better guard somebody. We’ve got to rebound better. Offensively, our efficiency is not where we were hoping it would be at this point. That said, I do think we shoot it better than we’ve shown.”