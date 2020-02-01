The Georgia Bulldogs snapped their four-game losing streak as they defeated Texas A&M 63-48 to win game number 12 of the season (last season they had 11 wins). The Dawgs struggled to score early on as they had just 12 points during the game's first 14 minutes. Then they turned it on in the second half and never looked back, winning by 15 points. Anthony Edwards had 29 points to lead the way. As you will see, he will be a major part of this edition of High Fives.

1) Edwards scored 20 of his game-high 29 points in the second half of Georgia's contest. It was his third game scoring at least 29, but his first in conference play. He also added a career-high 15 rebounds. He has 25 rebounds in his last two games, compared to 20 in his first six SEC match-ups. He became the first Georgia freshman to record a double-double in back-to-back games since Jumaine Jones in the 1997-1998 season. He was just the fourth freshman this season to have a 25-point/15-rebound game. The last Georgia player to have a 25-point/15-rebound game was Yante Maten, two seasons ago. Edwards also passed two former players on the all-time list of most points by Georgia freshman. D.A. Layne and Walter Daniels were passed, and now fifth-place Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is next on the list.

Georgia's All-Time Leading Scorers by Freshmen Season Total Games Total Points Jacky Dorsey 1974-1975 25 646 Jumaine Jones 1997-1998 35 515 Litterial Green 1988-1989 31 481 Cedric Henderson 1984-1985 28 433 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2011-2012 32 422 Anthony Edwards 2019-2020 21 406

2) Edwards has three of the top 19 single-game point-totals by any SEC player this season. But what's even more impressive, he has the top three by a freshman in the conference. Check out this list:

Most Points in a Game by SEC Freshman This Season Team Opponent Points Anthony Edwards Georgia Michigan State 37 Anthony Edwards Georgia The Citadel 29 Anthony Edwards Georgia Texas A&M 29 Jaden Shackelford Alabama Richmond 28 Tyrese Maxey Kentucky Louisville 27

3) It may not seem like a lot but Rayshaun Hammonds scored eight points on three-of-five shooting and added five rebounds. Hammonds had just four points on one-of-nine shooting in the previous two games combined.

4) Sahvir Wheeler missed Tuesday's game at Missouri with an ankle sprain. On Saturday, he had nine points and five assists. The five assists were the most by Wheeler in an SEC game. He had four assists in his three previous SEC games. It was the eighth game this season in which Wheeler had five or more assists. Jordan Harris also added a season-high four assists (one away from his career-best).

5) The 48 points allowed by Georgia was tied for the lowest point-total by the Dawgs under Tom Crean. In the previous seven games this season, Georgia's opponents have been averaging 77.9 points per game. Here are the lowest point totals allowed by the Bulldogs in Coach Crean's short tenure so far.