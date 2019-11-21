High Fives
The basketball version of Clean Old Fashioned Hate went to the Dawgs for the fifth straight occasion. Georgia struggled shooting in front of a crowd of over 10,000, but rebounded quickly and took over the game. Here are five stats to help summarize the game and the rivalry against Georgia Tech.
1) The five-game win-streak over Georgia Tech is tied for the third-longest streak Georgia has had against its in-state rival. Here are the longest win streaks against the Yellow Jackets.
|Win Streak
|Average Margin of Victory
|
January 22, 1908 to February 27, 1921
|
7
|
36.7
|
December 6, 1980 to December 11, 1984
|
7
|
8.7
|
February 23, 1929 to January 17, 1931
|
5
|
4.0
|
January 28, 1939 to February 7, 1941
|
5
|
8.2
|
December 19, 2015 to present
|
5
|
13.4
2) The Dawgs missed their first nine field goal attempts. Luckily for them, they connected on 27 of their next 55 or 49.1 percent. For the game, they finished at 42.2 percent. Slow starts have become the norm for this team. See the following:
|1st Half FG Pct
|2nd Half FG Pct
|
November 5 vs. Western Carolina
|
36.4
|
57.6
|
November 12 vs. The Citadel
|
44.7
|
47.1
|
November 15 vs. Delaware State
|
55.9
|
63.6
|
November 20 vs. Georgia Tech
|
41.9
|
42.4
3) Rayshaun Hammonds has had back-to-back games scoring 26 points. He had 19 points in the first half on Wednesday. The rest of the team had 16 in the first 20 minutes of play (no one had more than four points). The last Bulldog player to have back-to-back games with 25 or more points was J.J. Frazier when he had four straight in February of 2017 against Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, and Auburn.
4) Hammonds shot 11-for-20 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. He's had three career games scoring 25 or more points. Since the beginning of the 1996-97 season, 115 different Dawgs have scored 25 or more in a game for the Bulldogs. The player with the highest total of games with 25 or more in that time period may surprise you. Check out this list:
|Total Games
|Highest Total
|
J.J. Frazier
|
17
|
37 at Mississippi State on January 24, 2015
|
Yante Maten
|
13
|
33 vs. Belmont on March 16, 2016
|
Jarvis Hayes
|
9
|
32 at Ole Miss on February 26, 2003
|
Jumaine Jones
|
9
|
34 vs. Kentucky on January 26, 1999
|
D.A. Layne
|
9
|
31 vs. Arkansas on March 9, 2000
|
Ezra Williams
|
8
|
30 vs. Auburn on January 20, 2001
5) For those wondering, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had five games with that magic number. Current Dawg Anthony Edwards has one so far, and on Wednesday it looked like the freshman was not going to be close. Edwards had just two points on 0-of-3 shooting. In the second half, he turned it around. In that second 20 minutes of play he had 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting. His 18 points total lowers his season average a tad, and he's now at 19.3 points per game.