The basketball version of Clean Old Fashioned Hate went to the Dawgs for the fifth straight occasion. Georgia struggled shooting in front of a crowd of over 10,000, but rebounded quickly and took over the game. Here are five stats to help summarize the game and the rivalry against Georgia Tech. 1) The five-game win-streak over Georgia Tech is tied for the third-longest streak Georgia has had against its in-state rival. Here are the longest win streaks against the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia - Longest Win Streaks vs. Georgia Tech Win Streak Average Margin of Victory January 22, 1908 to February 27, 1921 7 36.7 December 6, 1980 to December 11, 1984 7 8.7 February 23, 1929 to January 17, 1931 5 4.0 January 28, 1939 to February 7, 1941 5 8.2 December 19, 2015 to present 5 13.4

2) The Dawgs missed their first nine field goal attempts. Luckily for them, they connected on 27 of their next 55 or 49.1 percent. For the game, they finished at 42.2 percent. Slow starts have become the norm for this team. See the following:

Field Goal Pct by Georgia This Season 1st Half FG Pct 2nd Half FG Pct November 5 vs. Western Carolina 36.4 57.6 November 12 vs. The Citadel 44.7 47.1 November 15 vs. Delaware State 55.9 63.6 November 20 vs. Georgia Tech 41.9 42.4

3) Rayshaun Hammonds has had back-to-back games scoring 26 points. He had 19 points in the first half on Wednesday. The rest of the team had 16 in the first 20 minutes of play (no one had more than four points). The last Bulldog player to have back-to-back games with 25 or more points was J.J. Frazier when he had four straight in February of 2017 against Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, and Auburn.

4) Hammonds shot 11-for-20 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. He's had three career games scoring 25 or more points. Since the beginning of the 1996-97 season, 115 different Dawgs have scored 25 or more in a game for the Bulldogs. The player with the highest total of games with 25 or more in that time period may surprise you. Check out this list:

Most 25+ Point Games by Georgia Bulldog Since 1996-1997 Total Games Highest Total J.J. Frazier 17 37 at Mississippi State on January 24, 2015 Yante Maten 13 33 vs. Belmont on March 16, 2016 Jarvis Hayes 9 32 at Ole Miss on February 26, 2003 Jumaine Jones 9 34 vs. Kentucky on January 26, 1999 D.A. Layne 9 31 vs. Arkansas on March 9, 2000 Ezra Williams 8 30 vs. Auburn on January 20, 2001