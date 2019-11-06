News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 00:48:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

High Fives

Dave McMahon • UGASports
@dave_mc_stats
Staff

Georgia began the 2019-20 campaign with a comeback win over Western Carolina, 91-72. The Bulldogs trailed by a point at the half, but shot very well late in the victory. Last season, the Dawgs were just 2-19 in games in which they either trailed or were tied at halftime. To summarize the season-opening success, here are five key statistical reasons for you to know about.

1) It has been said throughout the off-season, but the Bulldogs have ten newcomers on the team, and many of them are freshmen. The freshmen scored 54 of the 91 points (59 percent), and here's how they did it.

Georgia Freshmen Scoring Against Western Carolina
Points Field Goals 3-pt FG Free Throws

Anthony Edwards

24

7-16

4-7

6-8

Sahvir Wheeler

19

6-7

0-0

7-8

Christian Brown

5

2-3

0-0

1-4

Rodney Howard

4

2-2

0-0

0-4

Toumani Camara

2

1-3

0-1

0-0

Totals

54

18-31

4-8

14-24

2) Most of the hype belongs to five-star Anthony Edwards. He ended up with 24 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. He was one rebound shy of becoming the first Georgia freshman since Jeremy Jacob (2007 vs. Jacksonville State) to record a double-double in the season-opener. Here's a deeper look at his game on Tuesday.

Collegiate Firsts for Anthony Edwards
Tuesday vs. Western Carolina

First Shot

17:57 left in the first half (shot 7-16 in the game)

First Made Field Goal

15:34 left in the first half (it was a layup on a fast break)

First Made 3-pt Field Goal

6:22 left in the first half (4-7 in the game)

First Free Throws

7:53 left in the first half (made both FT) (6-8 in the game)

First Rebound

14:32 left in the first half (defensive reb) (9 in the game)

First Assist

9:49 left in the first half (to Amanze Ngumezi) (3 in the game)

First Steal

19:45 left in the second half (4 in the game)

First Turnover

18:38 left in the first half (4 in the game)

3) Here is a little more on Edwards. His 24 points is the fifth-highest total in the 33 games the Bulldogs have played under Tom Crean. Eight times a player has reached 20 in that time period, and of course Edwards got there faster than anyone else.

Most Points by a Bulldog Under Tom Crean
Points Opponent Career Game

Rayshaun Hammonds

31

Illinois State

37th

Jordan Harris

26

Missouri

77th

Nicolas Claxton

25

Florida

62nd

Tyree Crump

25

Texas Southern

68th

Anthony Edwards

24

Western Carolina

1st

Nicolas Claxton

22

Illinois State

37th

Tyree Crump

21

Texas

79th

Nicolas Claxton

20

Massachusetts

45th

4) Georgia started off very slowly and shot very poor for the field. The Dawgs connected on only six of their first 23 shots (26 percent). After that, the Bulldogs turned it on by making 25 of their next 43 shots (58 percent). For the game, they finished at 47 percent.

5) Georgia's bench was a big spark for the Dawgs. They outscored the Catamounts' bench 36 to 6. Freshman Sahvir Wheeler led the non-starters with 19 points in his debut. Tye Fagan added six, Christian Brown had five, Rodney Howard four, and Toumani Camara had two. The Bulldogs' bench shot a combined 14-of-18 from the field while the Catamounts' bench went 2-for-9.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}