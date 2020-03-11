Georgia evened its overall record to 16-16 after an SEC Tournament opening-round win over Ole Miss, 81 to 63, in Nashville. The Bulldogs never trailed during the game, and will now face Florida in the second round. The Dawgs had many impressive totals in this game as a team and individually. This edition of High Fives will bring those to you. 1 ) Back on January 25th, Georgia played Ole Miss and shot 31 percent, which was the worst the team shot all season. The Bulldogs made 17 of 55 shots and lost the game 70-60. On Wednesday, the Dawgs turned it around, making 55 percent of their shots (their highest against an SEC team this season). Over the last 25 seasons, this was the highest the Bulldogs have shot in an SEC Tournament game, breaking the record of 54 percent (against Ole Miss as well) back in 2008. 2) Rayshaun Hammonds had a game-high 22 points, connecting on 9-of-13 shots. It was his ninth career game with 20 or more points, and seventh this season. His 22 points leave him just 26 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. On Wednesday, he added 11 rebounds for his team-leading sixth double-double of the season. This game almost mimicked his previous SEC Tournament games combined:

Rayshaun Hammonds - SEC Tournament Career 3 Previous SEC Tournament Gms 2020 vs. Ole Miss Points Scored 22 (7.3 avg) 22 Field Goals 9 / 15 9 / 13 3-pt Field Goals 1 / 2 2 / 3 Assists 2 (0.7) 4 Steals 2 (0.7) 2

3) Since the Dawgs won, senior Jordan Harris will play at least one more game for the Bulldogs, which is good for him. Harris had zero points in his first two conference tournament games back in 2017, and played just seven and three minutes. Last season, he scored 26 points against Missouri, and on Wednesday, he added 21 points. The two games are Harris’s only two career 20-point games. Against Ole Miss, he went 8-for-11, including 3-for-4 from long distance. He added seven rebounds and a blocked shot as well. Here are the last five times a Bulldog has scored 20 points or more in two SEC Tournament games in the same season.

Last 5 Georgia Players with Two 20-pt Games in SEC Tourney Year Year Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Yante Maten 2018 Vanderbilt (25 pts) Missouri (21 pts) J.J. Frazier 2016 Mississippi St (28 pts) South Carolina (20 pts) Yante Maten 2016 Mississippi St (20 pts) Kentucky (20 pts) Travis Leslie 2010 Arkansas (21 pts) Vanderbilt (34 pts) Sundiata Gaines 2008 Ole Miss (22 pts) Mississippi St (20 pts)

4) Savhir Wheeler had 15 points against Ole Miss, and tied his career-high by dishing out eight assists. Six of the eight assists occurred in the second half. In last season’s SEC Tournament game (vs. Missouri), Georgia had eight assists as a team. In addition, his eight assists gave him 139 on the season, which breaks the Bulldog freshman record previously held by Litterial Green (133 in 1989). In the last 25 seasons, only two Georgia Bulldogs have had more assists in an SEC Tournament game than Wheeler. Here are the top four in that time period:

Most Assists in a Game by Georgia Player in SEC Tournament Year Opponent Assists Gerald Robinson, Jr 2011 Alabama 11 Sundiata Gaines 2007 Auburn 9 Sahvir Wheeler 2020 Ole Miss 8 Dustin Ware 2009 Mississippi St 7