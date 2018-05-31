Headset hysteria
DESTIN, Fla. – Of all the rule changes and proposals being talked about at this week’s SEC Spring Meetings, there’s one that really seems to be raising the ire of conference football coaches.
No, it’s nothing to do with legalized gambling. Even the proposal allowing in-conference graduate transfers without restrictions doesn’t seem to have created as much buzz.
It’s headsets. Yes, headsets.
One of the new rules being implemented this year by the NCAA dictate that programs are only allowed to use 20 headsets, basically limiting the number of staff able to wear them during the course of a game.
Alabama’s Nick Saban expressed his opinion in vivid terms.
“I don't know who is driving all this stuff,” Saban said. “But it’s kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doodoo."
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn isn’t a fan, either.
According to Malzahn, the new rule – which was passed earlier this month – was implemented to limit the use and size of various teams’ support staffs.
“Yeah. No, the 20-headset rule is a joke. There’s no doubt it,” Malzahn said. “I think that’s got the ability to hurt our game. That’s a really big deal and that came about just to try to affect the staff sizes. Any rule that’s put in place because of something else is not good.”
Why is this a big deal?
Malzahn points out the rule will completely change how teams and coaches are able to go about their business on game days.
Previously, staff members could listen to play calls and chart plays as they occurred. That process will now be completely limited.
“That’s something we’re going to have to deal with. The quality of the game, coaching, that’s what I’m concerned about,” Malzahn said. “The fact that you can only have 10 assistants or your four GAs up in the booth and have headsets on and then you’re going to put four of your current players on a headset? I don’t know. I mean that’s going to affect the game and that’s disappointing.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shrugged when asked about his take on the new rule and the effect it will have on the Bulldogs.
“I can’t tell you how many he wore to be honest with you. Whatever the rule (is), we’ll follow it,” Smart said. “I know it’s a new rule now so I think it’s a big deal, everybody’s making a big deal about it. We’ll deal with whatever the rules are that we get and be competitive about it.”
So, will Saban, reluctantly.
"We're still trying to figure that out. I basically put the interns in the press box because they're allowed to do technical sort of type stuff. So, they kept all the charts,” Saban said. “They kept all the stats and all the information the coaches would put up at halftime. In fact, they would put that information up. So now we passed a rule and I would not have interns on sidelines as a general rule because they're not allowed to coach the players.”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher concurred, noting the inability to properly chart plays will be a detriment to all teams.
He challenges anyone to show where a competitive advantage can be gained.
“What you don’t realize, the ability for guys to know… they’re not coaching, but to be able to take notes, plays, things like that, it’s a lot more than people realize,” Fisher said. “You’re not getting a competitive advantage. It’s for efficiency and for the betterment of the kids. Before we go making too many rules, we need to be careful about how we legislate those things.”
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason had a humorous response when asked how many headsets his team will use during a typical game.
“Less than everybody else. Just being honest,” he said. “I don’t have all the guys that everybody else has. When they’re showing 16 in a box, I had eight. That’s the truth.”
Even so, Mason is sympathetic to his colleagues’ claims and realizes that adjustments will have to be made.
“For me, I think there are some things we’ll have to work around because it does affect the game when you’re talking about GAs (grad assistants) up, quality control guys down. It really affects the management style of the game and really the quality of the game,” Mason said. “To have GAs up and CQs down, it’s going to be a little rough to deal with. At least it puts everybody on the same page, everybody’s dealing with the same issues so we’ll find a way to get through it.”