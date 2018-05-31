DESTIN, Fla. – Of all the rule changes and proposals being talked about at this week’s SEC Spring Meetings, there’s one that really seems to be raising the ire of conference football coaches.

No, it’s nothing to do with legalized gambling. Even the proposal allowing in-conference graduate transfers without restrictions doesn’t seem to have created as much buzz.

It’s headsets. Yes, headsets.

One of the new rules being implemented this year by the NCAA dictate that programs are only allowed to use 20 headsets, basically limiting the number of staff able to wear them during the course of a game.

Alabama’s Nick Saban expressed his opinion in vivid terms.

“I don't know who is driving all this stuff,” Saban said. “But it’s kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doodoo."

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn isn’t a fan, either.

According to Malzahn, the new rule – which was passed earlier this month – was implemented to limit the use and size of various teams’ support staffs.

“Yeah. No, the 20-headset rule is a joke. There’s no doubt it,” Malzahn said. “I think that’s got the ability to hurt our game. That’s a really big deal and that came about just to try to affect the staff sizes. Any rule that’s put in place because of something else is not good.”

Why is this a big deal?

Malzahn points out the rule will completely change how teams and coaches are able to go about their business on game days.

Previously, staff members could listen to play calls and chart plays as they occurred. That process will now be completely limited.

“That’s something we’re going to have to deal with. The quality of the game, coaching, that’s what I’m concerned about,” Malzahn said. “The fact that you can only have 10 assistants or your four GAs up in the booth and have headsets on and then you’re going to put four of your current players on a headset? I don’t know. I mean that’s going to affect the game and that’s disappointing.”