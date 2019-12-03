Gift A Subscription!
football
Head-to-head: Watch Kirby Smart and Ed Orgeron
Dayne Young •
UGASports
@dayneyoung
Staff
Kirby Smart and Ed Orgeron preview the 2019 SEC championship game.
