Following Georgia’s sixth spring practice, including the fourth in pads, Kirby Smart addressed the media a bit concerned regarding his team’s latest on-field performance. The head coach characterized the practice as “average” and the team didn’t have as much “juice” as before. “The wear and tear starts to happen in spring ball,” Smart said. “Guys are looking forward to G-Day, and I’m trying to get them through practice six.”

· Again, Smart claimed the offense was ahead of the defense thus far in the spring. “We’re struggling a little bit defensively,” he said. “On the defensive line, we just don’t have as much depth. And, we’re just not as physical as we need to be.”

· Speaking of the defensive line, Michael Barnett, who was missing at practice, has a minor knee injury—a “slight dislocation” suffered during Tuesday’s practice. Smart thinks the junior defensive tackle may return “possibly” by the end of spring.

· In the secondary, Smart indicated that losing Divaad Wilson to a torn ACL is “tough,” but he’s hopeful the freshman cornerback will still be able to play at some point next season. “We think he’ll heal fast,” the head coach said. “If he’s at Zamir’s [fast] pace (freshman running back Zamir White, who tore his ACL last fall), we should hopefully be able to get him (Wilson) back.”

· Because of Wilson’s injury, Smart is concerned regarding the Star position—so much so, some outside linebackers, like Lorenzo Carter did last season, may see some time at the spot. Linebackers Jaden Hunter and Walter Grant are working at Star, as is Mark Webb, who entered Georgia a year ago as a heralded receiver but has since been moved to cornerback. Webb is someone Georgia will primarily count on at cornerback. He’s a “good tackler”—a trait not always possessed by a cornerback, according to Smart.

· Smart claimed he challenges defensive backs Latavious Brini and Tray Bishop “every day…They probably wouldn’t like me right now because I’m riding them.” The head coach stressed that Georgia’s depth at safety is a big concern. “They (Brini and Bishop) are part of that depth, and they’re not ready to play yet.” Notably, during defensive pursuit drills at today’s practice, J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte were slotted as first-team safeties.

· On the offensive side of the ball, Smart said early-enrollee quarterback Justin Fields has been handling all the installation, doing extra, and meeting what’s expected. However, “he’s hitting a little bit of a wall,” the head coach said of Fields. Still, the freshman quarterback is apparently growing in his new mold and has done a good job picking things up. “What I like most about [Fields] is that he has really good demeanor,” Smart added.

· Redshirt freshman Isaiah Wilson, seemingly the Bulldogs’ current starting right tackle, has continuously gotten better, according to Smart, including during the spring. But, “he still has a ways to go.”

· Smart mentioned the departed Isaiah Wynn, followed by current center Lamont Gaillard, regarding offensive linemen who may appear undersized; however, their size is compensated for by how they perform on the field: "Size doesn't excite me, what's in that helmet does. … It's not a matter of how they look all the time, it's a matter of how they play.”