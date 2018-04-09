The former Bulldog player and assistant coach under Mark Fox had an offer to stay on the staff of new head coach Tom Crean before electing to join Xavier, a No. 1 seed in last month's NCAA Tournament.

Excited to announce the addition of @CoachHayes to @CoachSteeleXU ’s staff! Welcome to the Xavier Family! More info to come shortly... pic.twitter.com/6MCEMyGT4p

“In the few short weeks that I've come to know Jonas and to work along side of him I became a big fan. We would have loved for him to stay, but we totally understand his desire to start a new chapter in his career at Xavier,” Crean said in a statement. “Jonas leaves with our respect and thanks for all that he has done for UGA. He's got an excellent future, and he will always be a part of this university and basketball family.”

Xavier hired Steele after Chris Mack was hired away to be the next head coach at Louisville. Steele served with Mack on the staff of the Musketeers before being elevated to his new job.

With Hayes no longer in the picture, Crean will go about the business of filling out his staff, after hiring Chad Dollar last week as his first assistant.