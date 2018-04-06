Don’t get DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle wrong.

He’s extremely proud of his blocked field goal that turned out to be one of the game’s key moments that helped Georgia vanquish Auburn in last year’s SEC Championship.

Just don’t define the senior by that one key play. Hawkins-Muckle hopes there’s more big plays still to come.

“I was just happy to help the team win,” said Hawkins-Muckle, who laughed when asked how many times he’s had to regale family and friends about the play.

“People ask about it and I’m like, 'Yeah, I did that but the team did a lot, too,'” he said. “(D’Andre) Swift had the long run to put the icing on the game.”

Chances are Hawkins-Muckle will have plenty of opportunities for more memorable plays this fall.

With John Atkins and Trenton Thompson having moved on, even with returnees like Tyler Clark, Jonathan Ledbetter, Julian Rochester and David Marshall, there finally seems to be a doorway for the senior Hawkins-Muckle making a larger impact on the Bulldogs’ defensive line.

The fact he’s finally healthy certainly doesn’t hurt his chances.

Injuries have plagued the former Westlake standout for much of the past two seasons, including last season when he was basically an afterthought until his huge block in the SEC title game.

He has endured nicks and pains here and there.

“It’s good. I’m healthy, I’m ready to play,” Hawkins-Muckle said. “It’s been a long ride, a long four years but I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. Getting coached by Kirby Smart, him teaching us how to win, it’s been a joy, especially now that I’m on my last go-around to have a coach like him at my side. I’m feeling very confident going into the season.”

Hawkins-Muckle said he’s not worried that he didn’t play as much a role for the defense last year as he hoped.

“I don’t know. Coach (defensive line coach Tray Scott) just wanted the best options,” he said. “Hey, we went to the national championship so I’m not really worried about it. Maybe this is my year to shine.”

He’s definitely not selling himself short.

“You always have high standards for yourself,” Hawkins-Muckle said. “If you’re not playing, you’re the one who has to look yourself in the mirror and ask why you’re not playing. It’s always what do I need to do.”

Like all of Georgia’s defensive linemen, Hawkins-Muckle is being asked to acclimate himself to any number of different techniques, although nose guard figures to predominately be his home.

That’s the position Atkins, his former teammate and close friend performed so well at for the Bulldogs the past two years.

“John was a very vocal leader, always there to pick you up,” Hawkins-Muckle said. “We talk all the time. We see him now, see how motivated he is to get where he wants to be and it motivates us to get better, too.”

So far, so good.

“I’m just attacking things different,” Hawkins-Muckle said. “I’m trying to be the best I can be.”