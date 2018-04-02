The recruitment of Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange defensive end Zach Harrison has been very much centered in the Midwest. Traditional powers like Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State have been at the forefront of his recruiting process for several months.

This past week, Harrison used his spring break to step out of his comfort zone. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound pass-rusher made unofficial visits to a pair of southern powers in Clemson and Georgia.