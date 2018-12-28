NEW ORLEANS – Tight end Isaac Nauta and wide receiver Mecole Hardman both acknowledged Friday that they are considering leaving Georgia a year early to apply for the NFL Draft.

However, right now, both say they are just in the consideration stage. Draft-eligible underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to decide if they want to turn pro.

“I’ll decide it after the bowl game,” said Nauta. “This game is all I’m focused on right now.”

Hardman sang a similar tune.

“I'm undecided,” said Hardman, Georgia’s second leading receiver with 33 catches for 529 yards and six touchdowns. "I'll think about it after the game."

Both players revealed that they did submit their names to the NFL’s College Advisory Board, but both Hardman and Nauta say they’ve yet to open their respective letters which gives athletes considering a jump an evaluation as to what round they could potentially go.

Teammates Riley Ridley, J.R. Reed and Elijah Holyfield are three other Bulldogs thought to also be considering leaving for the NFL.

Hardman, who only started playing wide receiver two years ago, seemed to acknowledged there’s still much about the position that he needs to learn.

“Definitely. There’s always room to improve, but after a good season there’s no telling what people are looking at you as,” Hardman said. “Right now, I just want to focused on what’s ahead.”

Nauta said he laid his letter to the side after receiving it recently in the mail. It was a subject he seemed uncomfortable while talking with reporters following Friday’s practice at the Superdome.

“A lot of this is just something I don’t of it not want to talk about it. I just want to concentrate on playing good and enjoying the whole bowl experience,” Nauta said. “I want to just focus on the right stuff right now and live in the moment. All that stuff will come when it comes. Right now, I’m focused on playing well and finishing the year

Nauta enters the Sugar Bowl with 29 catches for 427 yards and three touchdowns.

Neither player said they considered making a decision and sitting out the game, like teammate Deandre Baker. However, as Hardman was quick to point out, their situations are a little bit different.

“Oh yeah, (Baker) is going to be a Top 10 pick, Top 15,” Hardman said. “You’re not going to come out and risk losing millions over just another game. Obviously, we want him to play but everyone understands his decision and respects it 100 percent.”