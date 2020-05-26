“For me, like I said, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but whatever does I’ll make the best of it and make the best decision for me and my family.”

He’s projected as a top-five pick in next month’s major league draft, and is and about to become a very rich young man. But Georgia pitcher Emerson Hancock continues to take his immediate future in stride.

“It’s something you think about. But for me, I rarely, especially this time of the year, get a lot of family time or being home in Cairo, and I’ve really been enjoying that,” Hancock said Tuesday during a Zoom call with reporters. “I’ve enjoyed going to throw, work out, play golf when I can. I’ve kind of enjoyed this downtime. You kind of think about it, but at the end of the day, it’s out of my control.”

Hancock won’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the draft, which is expected to get underway June 10 at 7 p.m.

According to recent projections on MLB.com, Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson will go first to Detroit, followed by Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin to Baltimore with the second. The Miami Marlins have the third pick, and are projected to take Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy, leaving Hancock to go to the Kansas City Royals at No. 4.

Bulldog teammate Cole Wilcox is projected to go the Washington Nationals at pick No. 22.

Current MLB slot values call for this year’s No. 4 pick to sign for $6,664,000, with the No. 5 pick to receive $6,180,700.

Still, Hancock isn’t counting his dollars just yet. On the contrary.

“I take it just one day at a time, I really do,” Hancock said. “I want to take things slow; I want to enjoy it; I just want to enjoy being around the people who love and support you. That’s really my mindset going into it.”

Whatever happens, he won’t be rushed into a decision.

“For a lot of guys, there’s a lot of uncertainty for where guys might go, and how the draft might play out,” Hancock said. “For me, like I said, I don’t know what’s going to happen. But whatever does, I’ll make the best of it and make the best decision for me and my family.”

Hancock, who posted a 16-7 career mark with a 3.47 ERA in 33 career starts, struck out 206 batters and walked just 55 in 192 innings of work.

Some of his best work came in conference play.

Games include:

• Earned SEC Pitcher of the Week after a dominating win over Missouri, going eight scoreless innings and allowing just three hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts, retiring 19 of the final 20 batters he faced

• Tossed complete game five-hitter at Tennessee, with no walks and nine strikeouts, but lost 2-0 on a two-run infield single; also lost 1-0 to No. 10 LSU after pitching a then-career-high eight innings, allowing just one run on two hits with four strikeouts

• Beat No. 22 South Carolina 6-1 in Columbia, with career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings. Lone run allowed came on a home run

• No decision versus No. 5 Vanderbilt; left with a 2-1 lead in the eighth with eight strikeouts.

It was efforts like these that enabled the big right-hander to finish third nationally in WHIP (084) and 20th nationally in ERA (1.99) as a sophomore.

Hancock was 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA with 34 strikeouts and just three walks in 24 innings for the 14-4 Bulldogs before the season was started. The fact that it ended so soon still causes great pain.

“I’m very disappointed we weren’t able to play this year,” Hancock said. “We had a really good group of guys. I knew in my heart this was the year we were finally going to break through at the regionals. We had that feeling. We were getting primed to play our best baseball in May and June, and it’s very disappointing we weren’t able to do that. Nonetheless, we had a great group of guys. We certainly had fun in the 18 games we played.”