If Georgia’s basketball team proved anything Friday night against Delaware State, it's that freshman wunderkind Anthony Edwards doesn’t always have to be on top of his game for the Bulldogs to enjoy success.

On an occasion when Edwards managed just six points, junior Rayshaun Hammonds was there to make up the difference by scoring a season-high 26 to lead the Bulldogs past the Hornets, 100-66.

Hammonds also pulled down 14 rebounds, giving him his first double-double of the year. Sophomore Amanze Ngumezi added 16 points, with Tyree Crump chipping in with for the Bulldogs, who moved to 3-0.

Delaware State (0-3) was led by John Crosby’s 22 points.

The game was never in doubt, as Georgia led by 20 at the half before extending the margin to 29 with just under 10 minutes to play. Georgia led by as many as 41 points..

Edwards, meanwhile, was just 3 of 7 from the field.

The Atlanta native didn't score his sixth point until the 8:03 mark left to play in the game. However, against Delaware State, it mattered not, as Hammonds came within five points of tying his career high of 31, set last year.

The 6-foot-9 Hammonds got off to a fast start, scoring 11 points over the first four minutes of the game, before a couple of short jumpers at the 5:25 mark gave him 15 for the half and a 31-19 lead.

Edwards, who scored 24 and 29 points in his first two games, got off to a slow start against the Hornets, and was just sitting on two until a steal and subsequent slam brought the crowd at Stegeman Coliseum to its feet.

An alley-oop from Sahvir Wheeler to Ngumezi added to the fun for the Bulldogs, who finished the first half by shooting 55.9 percent (19 of 34 from the field) and out-rebounded Delaware State 23-11.

Georgia returns to action on Wednesday with a home game against Georgia Tech. Delaware State will host LIU on Monday.