Although he announced his intention to leave, Hammonds also said he will maintain his eligibility, meaning he can receive feedback from NBA teams while keeping the chance to return for his senior year.

Time will tell if he takes it out.

Georgia junior Rayshaun Hammonds is sticking his toe in the NBA Draft waters, announcing on Twitter Friday that he intended to forgo his final year of eligibility with the Bulldogs.

“The most important thing is to help get quality and thorough information from the NBA underclassman committee to see where Rayshaun stands, of which we have already requested the paperwork,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “Also, we’ll help get it from the individual NBA teams during a time that is so unique and unknown as far as how this entire draft process will work out for everyone.

“The most important thing for Rayshaun is to be focused through the end of the semester and try to stay in very good shape.”

Last year, Hammonds averaged 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game after averaging 12.1 points and 6-1 boards as a sophomore.

Hammonds becomes the third Bulldog to announce he’s leaving the program, following Anthony Edwards’ decision to turn pro and Rodney Edwards, who left and ultimately transferred to Georgia Tech.

With potentially three spots to fill, Crean and the Bulldogs continue to be very involved scanning the NCAA transfer portal for potential replacements.

One potential addition came off the board Friday, when Sacred Heart’s E.J. Anosike announced he was transferring to Tennessee.

But there are plenty more options out there

Among those the Bulldogs are known to have contacted include Pittsburgh’s Trey McGowens, Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley, Duke’s Alex O’Connell, Rhode Island’s Tyrese Martin, Wofford’s Chevez Godwin, Louisville’s Darius Perry, UNLV’s Jonah Antonio, and Bowling Green’s Justin Turner.