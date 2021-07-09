Dani Dennis-Sutton is universally considered one of, if not the premier edge defender in the Class of 2022. The Georgia Bulldogs are locked in a battle with Penn State and Alabama for the five-star prospect. With a July 22 commitment date looming, UGASports wants to provide as much insight as possible on one of Georgia's top priorities. So who better to give real insight into Dennis-Sutton as a player and a person than his head coach at McDonogh School?

Hakeem Sule shared his experiences of both coaching and going through high-profile recruitment with Dennis-Sutton with us. Also, Sule discusses his recent visit to Athens and his own meetings with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.