#2 seed—Pollack Picks SC’s Pocket (2002 vs. South Carolina) In a defensive standoff, Georgia led South Carolina 3-0 early in the final quarter of the teams’ annual meeting in 2002. Facing second down from his own seven-yard line, Gamecock quarterback Corey Jenkins rolled to his right, looking downfield to pass. Standing in his own end zone, Jenkins began his throwing motion; Georgia defensive end David Pollack raced towards the quarterback. He jumped in the air as Jenkins threw the football, somehow grabbed and cradled the ball as it was released, and fell to the ground in the end zone still clutching the football—a mind-boggling touchdown that one needs to observe several times before believing it actually occurred. On the touchdown play, Pollack got around Gamecock tackle Watts Sanderson and was only trying to get a hand on the ball as he lunged towards the quarterback. He leaped just as Jenkins threw and somehow, someway, was soon clutching the football in South Carolina’s end zone. Everyone witnessing this chain of events was beyond bewilderment. Jenkins later commented that after attempting to pass, he assumed that Pollack only knocked the ball to the ground incomplete. Only when he heard someone shout “touchdown” did he realize what had occurred. The score gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 advantage in what ultimately ended as a 13-7 victory.

#3 seed—Godwin’s Great Touchdown Grab (2017 vs. Notre Dame) One of the biggest highlights of Georgia’s memorable 2017 season occurred at a place the Bulldogs had never played before. In early September of that year, Georgia trekked to Notre Dame armed with a true freshman at quarterback, Jake Fromm, making his first collegiate start and needing help from a veteran supporting cast. Junior wideout Terry Godwin was part of that cast. Midway through the second quarter, Georgia trailed Notre Dame, 10-3, but was driving. Spearheaded by backs Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, and Christian Payne, the Bulldogs drove to the Fighting Irish’s 5-yard line, before facing third-and-goal. It was then that Fromm threw a pass in the end zone to a falling Godwin who, forced to one-hand the ball, corralled the pass while keeping at least one foot in-bounds. The officials first ruled that Godwin’s reception was made out of bounds—no catch—but the play was reviewed. Turned out Godwin had made the catch for a Georgia touchdown. The Bulldogs tied the game 10-10 before ultimately defeating Notre Dame, 20-19.

