Moving onto Round 2 of the "Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament, UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the program's greatest play. Three times a week you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. As subscribers, your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

4 seed—Sean’s Scoop & Score (2003 vs. Tennessee) Georgia headed to Knoxville in 2003 with a three-game winning streak against Tennessee, including having defeated the Volunteers the last time they met in Neyland Stadium two seasons before. The Bulldogs controlled the first half, leading the entire way. Just prior to halftime, Georgia held a 13-7 advantage, but Tennessee was driving—and a touchdown could give it the lead and the spark it could use for the final 30 minutes of play. With the Vols just a few feet away from a touchdown with less than 10 seconds left, tailback Jabari Davis fumbled the football. Defender Sean Jones scooped it up at the eight-yard line and had a clear path 92 yards to the end zone. The Georgia safety had several Bulldog blockers with him as he raced untouched for a touchdown as the half expired. Most of the usually loud fans of Neyland Stadium were instantly silenced. Georgia never looked back, winning with ease, 41-14.

1 seed—Hobnail Boot play (2001 vs. Tennessee) Under first-year head coach Mark Richt, Georgia entered its game at Tennessee’s raucous Neyland Stadium in 2001 having snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Volunteers the year before. The Bulldogs were attempting to end another streak of not having defeated Tennessee in Knoxville in more than 20 years.

The Volunteers looked to continue their winning ways against Georgia at home, as they built a 14-3 lead. Yet the Bulldogs rallied and held a three-point advantage in the fourth quarter, before Tennessee scored on a long touchdown with 44 seconds left in the game. Trailing 24-20, and with possession at its own 39-yard line, Georgia had one more chance at victory. Freshman quarterback David Greene promptly completed three of four passes to place the Bulldogs at the opposing six-yard line with 10 seconds remaining. After the Bulldogs called their final timeout, you could say history and a little bit of magic transpired. Running a play-action, Greene faked a handoff to tailback Musa Smith, while fullback Verron Haynes slipped through the defenders into the end zone wide open. Greene threw a soft pass, which glided into Haynes’ arms with ease for a touchdown. The Bulldogs had pulled off a miracle. While the handful of red-and-black-clad fans went crazy, those in orange were silenced.

Georgia held onto the 26-24 victory—and as great as the game-winning “P-44 Haynes” play was, the “Hobnail Boot” call by legendary Larry Munson might even be better.

(click to enlarge)