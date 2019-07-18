Moving onto Round 2 of the "Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament, UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the program's greatest play. Three times a week you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. As subscribers, your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

Bill Herron hauls in a fourth-down, 13-yard pass from Fran Tarkenton in to defeat Auburn in 1959 for the SEC title.

#2 seed—Tarkenton to Herron (1959 vs. Auburn) With only 30 seconds remaining in a game to decide the 1959 SEC champion, 8th-ranked Auburn held a 13-7 lead over Georgia in Athens. The Bulldogs had the ball on the Tigers’ 13-yard line, but it was fourth down and Georgia had one final chance at victory and the conference title. Quarterback Fran Tarkenton took the snap and rolled to his right, decoying the defense and pretending to look to halfback Bobby Towns. Suddenly, Tarkenton turned and sailed a pass across the field to his left to end Bill Herron, who made an over-the-shoulder reception just beyond the reach of two Auburn defenders. Herron caught Tarkenton’s toss at the two-yard line and strolled into the end zone for the tying touchdown with the extra and winning point to follow. The scoring play had come in from the sideline, and head coach Wally Butts; regardless, Tarkenton ignored Butts’ called play, knelt on Sanford Stadium’s turf, and diagrammed the game-winning play himself. “I knew we needed something different,” Tarkenton later said. As Tarkenton drifted back, Herron ran downfield, cut to his left, ran past linebacker Jackie Burkett, and slid off defensive back Lamar Rawson. Herron angled into the clear as Tarkenton’s pass was thrown to the wide-open receiver. The ensuing extra point was converted by Durward Pennington, “The Automatic Toe,” and Georgia led 14-13. Following the kickoff and an Auburn desperation pass that fell incomplete, the Bulldogs had clinched their first bowl bid in nine years, and the team’s first conference title since 1948.

#3 seed—The Butler Did It (1984 vs. Clemson) In the second game of the 1984 season, underdog Georgia had rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to second-ranked Clemson to tie the Tigers 23-23 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs faced fourth down from the opposing 44-yard line with 17 seconds remaining. Georgia had only one option—head coach Vince Dooley raised his hand in the air and ordered, “field goal!” The field goal attempt would be one of more than 60 yards. Although none longer had been made in the history of the SEC, Dooley had confidence in his placekicker Kevin Butler, who had kicked a 70-yarder earlier that week in practice. From Georgia’s own 49-1/2 yard line, Butler took his accustomed three steps back and two to the side from the kicking tee. Holder Jimmy Harrell took the snap, and Butler boomed a perfect 60-yard kick through the uprights, as Sanford Stadium became absolutely unhinged with 11 seconds left in the contest. Actually, the senior placekicker’s field goal would have been good from 65 yards out and perhaps even 70. The clock ran out on the Tigers on the ensuing kickoff, ending in an improbable 26-23 Georgia win. Butler’s 60-yard game-winner remains tied for the longest field goal in conference history—and perhaps the most celebrated in the annals of the SEC.

(click to enlarge)