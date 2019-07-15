Moving onto Round 2 of the "Greatest Plays in UGA Football History" Tournament, UGASports.com wants its subscribers to decide the program's greatest play. Three times a week you can vote in a bracket-style tournament—and the play that gets the most votes moves onto the next round. As subscribers, your vote is important. VOTE HERE.

Seed No. 1—Greene to Johnson (2002 vs. Auburn) Not having won an SEC title in 20 years, Georgia knew a victory at Auburn in 2002 guaranteed it a berth in the conference championship for the first time in school history. Late in the fourth quarter, with the Tigers leading, 21-17, Georgia forced Auburn to punt, and the Bulldogs started one last drive at their own 41-yard line with 1:58 remaining and no timeouts. Georgia moved to the opposing 19-yard line, but soon faced fourth down and 15 yards to go. As Auburn rushed the quarterback, David Greene threw the ball to the back corner of the end zone, where he found a leaping Michael Johnson for a touchdown. Johnson, who was playing a lot more than usual due to injuries to fellow receivers Terrence Edwards and Damien Gary, came up big when the team needed him the most. He had just 11 receptions for the season entering the contest, but finished with 13 catches in this game alone—none bigger than his final reception. The game-winning play, “70-X-Takeoff,” was a success, and following the extra point, Georgia led 24-21 with 1:25 left to play. The Bulldogs ultimately won the game, clinching their first SEC East title.

Seed No. 4—Belue to Arnold (1978 vs. GA Tech) After trailing Georgia Tech, 20-0, in the regular-season finale of 1978, Georgia freshman quarterback Buck Belue rallied the “Wonderdogs,” who still trailed 28-21 late in the game. Facing fourth down and three on the Yellow Jackets’ 42-yard line with less than three minutes remaining, Belue took the snap and rolled to his right. He thought about running for the first down until two Tech defenders grabbed hold of him. Belue broke containment and suddenly spotted receiver Amp Arnold who had slipped past a cornerback to become wide open. Belue lofted a pass to a waving Arnold, who caught it near the Yellow Jacket 20-yard line and ran untouched into the end zone. The acclaimed touchdown pass was only supposed to be a quick-out reception for a five or six-yard gain. Yet, Belue could not throw the quick-out because Arnold was covered, so he decided to run upfield. As soon as he began to run, Arnold’s defender decided to run towards the quarterback to assist with the tackling, leaving Arnold wide open. After Belue avoided the tackle, he spotted Arnold all alone, threw him the ball, and the sophomore receiver scored with 2:24 left on the clock. Georgia successfully made the ensuing two-point conversion to take a 29-28 advantage, and then intercepted a Tech pass on the next possession to clinch the one-point victory.

