Gowen, others await MLB Draft

Jack Gowen said he’s not sweating with what ultimately happens in next week’s Major League Draft that gets underway Sunday.

In fact, he’s already made other plans. He’s going fishing.

“There’s a lot of stuff that has to line up for everything to go your way, but I’m excited. I think in some ways, humbly, I deserve it. It’s been a lifelong dream,” Gowen said in a telephone interview with UGASports.com. “There were times at Georgia, I didn’t see it as close as I wanted to see it, but I worked really hard. I had the blessing of being at Georgia with Coach (Sean) Kenny and all the other coaches and guys around me. Lord willing, I got better and was able to put myself in this position. I’m a little nervous; not necessarily scared or anything, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Gowen is expected to hear his name called sometimes in the 20-round draft which runs through Tuesday.

Last year, the Folkston native was the most consistent piece in the Georgia bullpen, going 2-0 with an ERA of 2.49, 50 strikeouts in just 37.2 innings and 10 saves. Opponents hit only .150 against him.

With the fact those numbers came playing in the ultra-tough SEC, Gowen hopes that will help teams take even more notice.

“It’s different when you play in the SEC and you face that talent every weekend,” Gowen said. “I think playing in the SEC gives me the best possible opportunity to face that kind talent at a high level every time; and I was able to succeed this year with it.”

Unlike former teammates Cole Tate, Chaney Rogers, and Josh McAllister, Gowen actually has another year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s Covid waiver should he decide to return.

Gowen acknowledged there’s a chance he could return, depending on where he falls in the draft.

“I love the University of Georgia and I love the program and love nothing more to play another year with all my lifelong friends and for the program, the town of Athens and everybody that rallies around us,” Gowen said. “It’s a special place and we haven’t been to conquer what we wanted to and what we should have. We’ve underachieved in the last two years. It would mean a lot to come back and give it another shot at that.

“There have been conversations around which round I might be picked in, what rounds we’re looking it. I’m just trying to be realistic about the whole situation and not get my hopes up too much and just put it in the Lord’s hands.”

Gowen isn’t the only Bulldog doing the same.

Despite his second-half struggles following an April injury to his forearm, junior Jonathan Cannon (9-4, 4.02) should be the first Bulldog to hear his name called.

Cannon is projected to go as early as late in the first round or sometimes in the second.

“He was one of the best guys in the country the first half of the season, then he had the flareup in his forearm. They can look at anything they want to, to be honest with you. But if you look at his analytical numbers, they’re all really, really good,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “That’s the thing that gets pro guys excited because they know what kind of stuff he has. Then you take the character, the physical attributes, you put all those things together, that’s a really, really good safe pick for a team.”

Like Gowen and Cannon, Bulldog veterans Ben Anderson (.274-9-34) and Connor Tate (.345-13-58) also have their Covid year to take should they desire.

Right now, Stricklin believes there’s a chance both return, although that obviously depends on when and if they happen to be selected in the draft.

“If they are taken, if Connor Tate is taken in the draft, we’ve encouraged him, he should sign. He wants to play professional baseball. If a team selects him, I think he will sign, and he should sign,” Stricklin said. “But that remains to be seen. He had a great year last year, was a year younger and didn’t get drafted. That’s what makes this thing so unpredictable. If they don’t get drafted, I feel good about them getting back.”

Stricklin also has his fingers crossed regarding his nine incoming freshmen.

Players such as outfielders Justin Thomas Jr. and Luke Boykin, along with pitcher Leighton Finley, could hear their names called before the draft is done, although each are believed to be Athens bound.

“It’s the most coinflip thing you could ever go through,” Stricklin said. “Except for the first two round, sure-fire guys, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re just sitting back and see what happens. We’ve talked to all of our guys; they have hopes and expectations, but you just don’t know what’s going to happen until your name is called.”

Gowen explained that with the draft pushed back from previous years it’s given teams more opportunity to make sure their evaluations are where they want them to be.

“Throughout June, conversations start to pick up more,” Gowen said. “Whether they reach out to me, reach out to my agent, they’re kind of check-in conversations. They’re seeing what you think, just so they have the best possible feel on their end of what a kid wants to do or what it’s going to take and just try to come to an agreement on a realistic situation.”

Depending on what happens, Stricklin said there’s a chance he could reach back into the transfer portal. The Bulldogs recently signed seven transfers (five from the portal, two JUCO).

“It’s a possibility. You just don’t know. All of us college coaches are in the same boat. We’re kind of shrugging our shoulders not knowing what’s going to happen,” Stricklin said. “You have a little bit of an idea, but we always get surprised with the draft. Like last year Connor Tate not getting selected; that’s still crazy to me. You just don’t know. You’ve just got to wait and see and see what happen.”