NASHVILLE, Tenn.—From the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Nashville, 2019 three-star quarterback Jaden Johnson certainly seemed unwavering to his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals—and how.

“I’m 110% committed [to Louisville],” said Johnson, who will be entering his senior year at Kirby High School in Memphis, Tenn. “Everyone basically knows that I am committed to Louisville, so it’s really fun and I’m just enjoying the experience of being committed to the Cardinals.”

Curiously, it wasn’t too long ago Johnson stated to UGASports’ Jake Reuse that, although having been committed to Louisville since last November, he was “open,” “could change [his] mind anytime,” and had narrowed down his list to Georgia and the Cardinals.

What had happened in a matter of only a few weeks for Johnson to seemingly no longer be considering the Bulldogs as an option?

“Coach James Coley (UGA’s quarterbacks coach), he came and saw me around two weeks prior to when we (Johnson and UGASports) talked previously,” Johnson said. “He watched me throw in practice one day and then, after that, he just kind of went ghost on me. But, he’ll probably pick it back up once they get done and off the road [recruiting] because he said that he was probably going to come visit me soon.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Johnson has a tremendous arm that can make all the throws, along with admirable escapability out of the pocket. Quarterbacking the Kirby Cougars to a winning campaign last season, he gained nearly 2,000 yards of total offense and was responsible for 19 touchdowns.

Besides Louisville, FBS programs Memphis and Georgia have extended offers to Johnson. The No. 15 overall prospect for his class in the state of Tennessee visited Athens twice, and was planning to again in June for a two-day stay. However, those plans may change.

“If I have time in my schedule, I probably will,” Johnson replied when asked if he would consider visiting Georgia. “I’ve been dealing with track and stuff like that. So, basically, if I have time, I’ll be able to visit.”

Whether Johnson visits Georgia again or not, rest assured Kirby Smart will recruit the talented quarterback all the way up to Signing Day—Johnson has stated the Bulldogs’ head coach said as much. Still, how could Georgia, or any other program, gain the interest of a recruit who appears so strongly committed to another school?

“I really wouldn’t know,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be tough.”