Georgia’s secondary received a potential boost Friday with news that sophomore defensive back Deangelo Gibbs has enrolled for summer classes.

UGASports confirmed the news, first reported by Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph.

A sophomore, Gibbs was not enrolled at Georgia for spring semester and unable to take part in spring practice or play in the G-Day game.

Head coach Kirby Smart said back in the spring that Gibbs was dealing with a left shoulder injury.

“He’s doing well with his rehab and we anticipate a full return in the fall,” Smart told reports in March.

Gibbs appeared in six games for the Bulldogs last fall, but for some still unclear reasons, was moved down to scout team and did not travel with the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship, the Rose Bowl or the National Championship game.

Assuming Gibbs is healthy, the former Grayson standout is expected to compete for playing time at Star, along with a number of other potential candidates, including Tyrique McGhee and William Poole