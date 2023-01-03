TCU is one of college football's biggest Cinderella stories this century.

After being left out of the preseason AP Poll and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs are now one win away from the program's first national championship since 1938.

Sonny Dykes' squad is once again massive underdogs against Georgia in the national title game. That has motivated the Horned Frogs all season.

"I would definitely we use it (underdog status) all season. I think our coaching staff does a great job just motivating us," linebacker Dee Winters said. "But when you hear how you're about to lose to a team or however many points you are going to lose by, it just fuels us as a team. And I think everyone takes it into consideration and it fuels them."

Dykes took over the program last November. From day one, he set about instilling a culture of belief in the program. TCU had all the pieces in place, they just had to be put together.

A national championship didn't register on anyone's mind at the start of the season. But Dykes began to sense he had a special group during a three-win stretch over Oklahoma, Kansas, and Oklahoma State in October.

"The great thing about both of those games (Oklahoma and Oklahoma State) was I remember walking into the locker room at halftime of the Oklahoma game expecting to find our players celebrating and patting each other on the back," Dykes said. "I walked in, everybody was sitting in their chair talking about the first half didn't mean anything. The second half is the only thing that matters. Well, fast-forward a week, and we're in just the opposite situation, we're down double digits at halftime.

I expected to walk in and find guys moaning and complaining and griping and panicking and all that. I found them doing the same thing, sitting there talking about the importance of the second half."

TCU has been led all year by senior quarterback Max Duggan. He started the year as the backup, but stepped into the starter role and never looked back.

Duggan's grittiness and performance earned him the distinction of being a Heisman Trophy finalist.

"He understands defenses. I think he's very smart," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "There's no defense he's going to see that he hasn't seen before. You're not tricking an experienced quarterback, very similar to Stetson. You've got to do it better than they do it. You've got to out-execute them. There's no tricking them. And he does a tremendous job of that. They have a system to allow him to manage that and to get back to third downs where you've got a shot to convert them."

The ground game for the Horned Frogs has been spearheaded by Kendre Miller. He has run for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2022 campaign.

Miller suffered a knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Dykes said he viewed Miller as "questionable" for the national title game.

Duggan made plenty of plays against the Wolverines, especially on third downs and under pressure. It helps to have receivers like Quentin Johnston, a likely first-round draft pick who amassed over 1,000 yards and caught six touchdowns this season.

Depth is a key part of TCU's aerial attack. Five players have caught at least 20 passes and six have notched at least three touchdowns.

Defensively, the Horned Frogs run a bit of a unique scheme. One of the heartbeats of the unit is linebacker Dee Winters, who won Fiesta Bowl defensive MVP honors after recording seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and returning an interception for a touchdown.

In a story that symbolizes the evaluation and development of the TCU program, Winters came out of high school as a 185-pound receiver.

"My first year it was a very rough transition. But I had guys like Garret Wallow who just led by example and I kind of just watched him," Winters said. "That second year was kind of where it all started in my career. And I feel like I've been having success on defense for the past two years. So I'm very grateful that I made that transition and it's been successful."

All these faces have written a book that is one chapter away from being one of the best stories in college football history. While the underdog status is motivation, the Horned Frogs also believe they belong on the sport's biggest stage.

"They've done so many little things the right way and so many little things that they talk to their friends all the time and people at other schools and they've done things that other people at other schools probably aren't doing," Dykes said. "I think they've gained confidence from all those things, and I think it's made them just believe in each other. So they feel like the moment's not too big."