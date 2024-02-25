Sunday’s finale against Northern Kentucky was one freshman Tre Phelps will not soon forget.

Not only did Phelps hit his first career home run, but his hit-by-pitch on a 3-2 count in the bottom of the ninth drove in the game-winning run, pushing Georgia past the Norse, 12-11.

“That’s never happened,” said Phelps, who was hit by pitches three times. “I’m actually glad it happened in that fashion. That’s actually something we practice every single day. Hit by pitch, hit by pitch–on an inside pitch, we do not move.”

Phelps’ homer–a solo blast on the first pitch he saw in the fifth–was also his first career hit.

It was also one of four home runs in the inning by the Bulldogs, who went back-to-back-to-back on deep flies by Logan Jordan, Phelps, and Kolby Branch.

Dillon Carter also went deep in the inning for his team-leading four homers for Georgia. The Bulldogs lead the SEC with 22.

Charlie Condon also had four hits, falling a home run short of the cycle, with Sebastian Murillo chipping in three hits.

Georgia’s seven-run fifth brought the Bulldogs (7-0) back from a 5-2 deficit, but the Norse (2-5) scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth to tie the game.

“We talk a ton about it, gosh man, it’s hard to get 27 outs. On both sides of the baseball. I tell our guys, we’ve got great players, we’ve got good hitters, it puts a lot of pressure on teams,” Johnson said. “We had Tre Phelps up there, a freshman, he could have chased just on the one pitch and he didn’t. He stayed in there battled, fouled one off, worked it to full count and the game was slow for him. That’s what you like to see as a coach.”

Phelps was just happy to contribute.

“This is an older team, they’re all really skilled, great teammates and obviously getting to play with them is 10 times better for me,” Phelps said. “I can help the team in ways like that, I’m happy to do it. I’m glad I got the opportunity

Northern Kentucky grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning off Leighton Finley only to have the Bulldogs answer in the inning’s bottom half.

Murillo–making his first start of the year at second–didn’t homer but tied the game on a line double to the gap in right-center field.

Georgia’s seven runs off Northern Kentucky starter Ben Gurl put the Bulldogs ahead 9-5.

Unfortunately for starter Finley, he wasn’t around long enough to benefit.

After going four scoreless innings last week against UNC-Asheville, Finley struggled with his location and never made it to the fourth.

Finley did not walk anyone, but left too many pitches inside the strike zone, two of which left the park for a pair of two-run homers.

Reliever Josh Roberge didn’t fare much better, allowing eight hits and four runs in 2.2 innings before Tyler McLoughlin escaped with a strikeout to end the inning.

The Norse would rally with three runs off Brandt Pancer before a scoreless ninth by Brian Zeldin put the Bulldogs in position for their second walk-off in as many days.

All total, Bulldog pitchers allowed 16 hits and walked four.

The weekend also saw Northern Kentucky score 22 runs, but Johnson did not sound too concerned.

“If we missed in the middle of the plate, they made us play. It’s kind of that catch-22,” Johnson said. “You want your pitchers to challenge hitters, and you want to challenge the strike zone, but we’ve got to move the ball a little bit different in that strike zone. I like the intent of it, we’ve just got to be better with our misses.”

