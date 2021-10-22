Georgia has been hot on the recruiting trail to say the least. This week alone, Georgia has pulled in four-star offensive linemen Aliou Bah and two five-star defenders in Mykel Williams and Bear Alexander. Kirby Smart said in a clear and loud voice in his Kentucky postgame press conference how much he and his staff love to recruit. The staff will take advantage of the bye week and will be out and about recruiting.

UGASports has a preview of some of the top targets and games to watch this Friday night.