Georgia still pushing hard to flip USC LB commit Xavier Griffin

Georgia has a visit locked in for three-star running back Jayreon Campbell.
Inside, Mike White responds to questions about his team's second-half woes ahead of Saturday's game with Mizzou.
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Some of Georgia's newcomers came through in a huge way to lead the Bulldogs to a season-opening win.
Jorden Edmonds is just days away from making a commitment. He talks about the upcoming decision here.
Georgia continues to shift its defensive coaching roles by moving Andrew Thacker to nickels coach.
Georgia has a visit locked in for three-star running back Jayreon Campbell.
Inside, Mike White responds to questions about his team's second-half woes ahead of Saturday's game with Mizzou.
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Some of Georgia's newcomers came through in a huge way to lead the Bulldogs to a season-opening win.