Georgia is looking to land another Rivals100 prospect from Grimsley High School.

The Bulldogs landed North Carolina native Jamaal Jarrett in the 2023 class. Now Georgia is prioritizing Grimsley's Bryce Davis as an EDGE target in the 2025 cycle.

Davis visited Georgia for the cookout event the final weekend of July. That experience helped the Bulldogs further cement their strong position in Davis' recruitment.

"As of right now they're extremely high," Davis said.