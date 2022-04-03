The SEC has taken on a certain West Coast flair in recent years.

Matt Corral, Bryce Young, and JT Daniels have all come to the league as California quarterbacks in recent years. Nico Iamaleava is another in the Class of 2023.

Georgia is trying to add to the list with its pursuit of 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin. The five-star's visit to Athens this weekend has the Bulldogs near the top of his recruitment.

"I had a great time," Sayin said.