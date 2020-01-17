Georgia set to earn visit soon after new offer to 2021 DE Keanu Koht
The Bulldogs are already scouting 2021 players in depth and revisiting junior tape after the conclusion of their own season.
One of the beneficiaries of those second looks is three-star defensive end Keanu Koht, of Vero Beach, Florida, who added Georgia to his offer sheet on Wednesday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news