College football success tends to breed further success, and on signing day nobody has to squint to see why. Successful seasons tend to open doors on the recruiting trail, so the factors that led to Georgia capturing its second consecutive recruiting championship on Wednesday are cyclical. The Bulldogs have played in the SEC title game in back-to-back seasons and now have a brand new batch of spoils to show for their on-field efforts.

“Kirby Smart has done it again, beating his mentor Nick Saban and pushing ahead of Alabama to win the recruiting title,” said Rivals.com recruiting director Mike Farrell, who has been covering recruiting for more than two decades. “The job they have done in stepping it up since (previous head coach) Mark Richt left has been nothing less than amazing. They have turned into a recruiting juggernaut and can now recruit any player in any state in the country.”

On top of assembling the nation’s top class, the Bulldogs were responsible for one of National Signing Day’s biggest stories when they flipped five-star wide receiver Georgia Pickens from Auburn early in the afternoon. And while Smart and company did most of their work during the early period, it was today’s surprise flip that ultimately captured the crown.

The Bulldogs highest-ranked 2019 recruits are Pickens, five-star linebacker Nolan Smith and five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb. Georgia’s day was especially important on a macro level, as Smart and company continue to swing with the SEC heavyweights. UGA’s momentum doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, which isn’t particularly good news for the rest of the SEC East.