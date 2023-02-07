Considering how badly Georgia struggled against teams considered the best in the SEC, Tuesday night’s contest against a struggling Ole Miss squad was one the Bulldogs could not afford to lose.

But that’s just what happened as the Bulldogs could not overcome a late Rebel surge and dropped a 78-74 decision in front of 7,135 at Stegeman Coliseum.

“This could be one of those team breakers or it could show us we can come together and finish out the season,” junior Kario Oquendo said. “We definitely did not want to lose this one, but we did not deserve to win.”

The loss, Georgia’s sixth in seven games, lowered the Bulldogs’ record to 14-10, 4-7 in the SEC. Ole Miss improves to 10-14, 2-9 in the SEC.

Down by four with just over seven seconds left, a three-point play by M.A. Moncrieffe brought Georgia within one. But that was as close as the Bulldogs would get, as Matthew Murrrell hit four free throws over the final seconds to secure the win.

The Bulldogs played the game without Terry Roberts, who missed his second straight contest due to what White deemed a concussion.

Georgia could have used him.

The Bulldogs shot 45.6 percent for the game, with three players--Braelen Bridges, Justin Hill, and Oquendo--scoring all but 16 of the team’s points.

“This was a tough loss,” White said. “When Braelen goes for 26 and 11 and Kario bounces back and responds really well, but still comes up a little short, it’s obviously disappointing.”

Bridges finished with a double-double, tallying a career-high 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Oquendo finished with 19, followed by Hill with 13.

“There were just a lot of details that we messed up on,” Bridges said. “We weren’t boxing out, we weren’t moving; there was a lot of stuff we just did not do well."

Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 24 points, followed by Myles Burns with 20 and Murrell with 14, seven coming on free throws over the final 20 seconds to secure the win.

For as good as Bridges and Oquendo were when it came to the final eight minutes, they barely touched the ball.

Bridges scored just two points over the final 8:38, while Oquendo did not score a single point.

“We were trying to put some defensive lineups out there to give us a chance to play from behind, to get stops, turn it over, and press,” White said. “But obviously, that’s not the way you want to draw it up. We had a couple of possessions where I thought we had Braelen on the block right in front of our bench, and didn’t get it to him. We called something for Kario, but they got up and top-blocked him, and made him cut back, so I think they made an adjustment on him late."

Second-chance points were the difference, with Ole Miss holding a 19-9 edge.

“We drill it every day, we’ve just got to do it in a game,” Oquendo said. “We got to get rebounds and block out. Every time we drill it, we’ve just got to figure out how to put in the game.”

NOTE: White said Roberts continues to improve but is unsure if he will be able to return for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

“He’s getting better,” White said. “But it's next step, next step.”

Boxscore